Note: This site contains enhanced user experience that javascript support for your web browser is recommended.
HOME
Subscriber Login
TRENDS
Market Presence
Luxembourg-based distributor sets up shop in Singapore
Fixed Income
Asian corporate bonds are becoming a draw
Strategy
Marrying risk parity and alternative risk premia
Sustainable Investing
Changing face of responsible investing
Corporate Identity
State Street tackles gender equality in finance
FEATURES
GREATER CHINA
A thoughtful approach
Panda bonds set to take off
FINTECH
A fundamentally disruptive technology
PRIVATE EQUITY PANORAMA
If in doubt, hire Bain
Majors positioning themselves to acquire The Body Shop
INVESTING IN REAL ESTATE
Keep on building
HIGH-YIELD BONDS
Approach with caution
EMERGING MARKET EQUITIES
Back in favour
INSIGHT
The era of automation
RMB INTERNATIONALISATION
From a boon to a bane
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Snapchat IPO: What’s wrong with this picture?
C-SUITE EXCLUSIVE
Eyeing Eastern opportunities
RESPONSIBLE INVESTING
The Responsible Investor
BEST OF THE BEST AWARDS 2016
BEST OF THE BEST AWARDS 2016
MPF INDICATORS
MPF INDICATORS
SEARCH DIRECTORY
Directory of Manager Appointments & Searches April 2017
Focus: NZ Super Fund, New Zealand
MARKETWATCH
A mixed market outlook
ROAD WARRIOR
Life outside an international hotel
APRIL 2017 E-MAGAZINE
April 2017 E-MAG
ASSET ALLOCATION
Time to take off the blinkers
The new abnormal
GOING PLACES
BNY Mellon IM poaches Yoshiyuki Shimoyama from JPMAM (Japan)
Annie Li joins Savills IM Aussie team as portfolio manager
Rex Auyeung to step down at Principal Asia
David Russell takes on extra responsibilities at Citi Hong Kong
MAGAZINE
Current Issue
Past Issues
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
9:35 PM HKT
Not a Subscriber?
Subscribe Now
Country
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Asia-Pacific
Australia
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Brazil
BRICs
Brunei
Brunei Darussalam
Cambodia
Canada
Cayman Islands
China
Developed Markets
Emerging Markets
England
Europe
France
GCC
Germany
Global
Greater China
Greece
Holland
Hong Kong
India
Indonesia
Ireland
Italy
Japan
Korea
Kuwait
Latin America
Lux
Luxembourg
Macau
Malaysia
MENA
Mexico
Middle East
Mongolia
Myanmar
Netherlands
New Zealand
News
Nigeria
North America
Norway
Pakistan
Philippines
Portugal
Portugal
Qatar
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Scandinavia
Scotland
Singapore
South Africa
South America
Southeast Asia
Spain
Sri Lanka
Switzerland
Taiwan
Thailand
Turkey
U.S.A.
United Arab
United Kingdom
USA
Vietnam
Awards
Best of the Best Awards
The MPF Awards
ETF and Indexing Awards
News
Events
Events Archive
AAM Events in 2017
Publications
Overview
Asia Asset Management
ETFI Asia
List of Publications For Sale
Supplements
2017 Best of the Best Awards Supplement
20th Anniversary Special Edition
Fund Manager Surveys
AAM 2016 Fund Manager Survey results now available
Buy the latest Fund Manager Survey results
Recent Surveys
Archive
Photos & Videos
Video Exclusive
Best of the Best Awards
The MPF Awards
ETF and Indexing Awards
Prize
Forums
2016 Roundtable
2015 Roundtable
2014 Roundtable
2013 Roundtable
2012 Roundtable
2011 Roundtable
White Papers
White Papers
(e-book Versions) May 2014 - MPF Supplement
Click to view the supplement in full screen
About Us
|
Advertise
|
Editorial
|
Contacts
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Information
|
Site Help
|
e-Newsletter
|
RSS
To subscribe to Asia Asset Management magazine: Call us at (852) 2547 7331 during business hours (9am to 6pm, HKT) or click
here
.
©
2017
Asia-Pacific Media Limited. All rights reserved.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form without prior authorisation.
Produced by
Javacatz
Back to Home
Member Login
Enjoy unlimited access to
www.asiaasset.com
quickly growing article database!
Not a AsiaAsset.com Member yet?
Enjoy Limited Time
Free Access
Just fill in your profile with login ID and password and you'll be all set.
Register Now
Already an AsiaAsset.com Member?
Log In Now
Login ID or E-mail Address:
Password:
Forgot Your Password?
Remember me on this computer.
Log In
Please wait...
© 2017 Asia-Pacific Media Limited
Subscription Alert
Please
renew/upgrade
now.
© 2017 Asia-Pacific Media Limited
Close in 10 seconds.