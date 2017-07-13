The 12th Annual China Roundtable

Note: This site contains enhanced user experience that javascript support for your web browser is recommended.
TRENDS
Real Assets
New drivers of real estate investment
Real Estate
UBS eyes Mainland logistics and commercial assets
Asset Allocation
CLOs back on investors’ radars
Strategy
Asian institutional investors seek greater diversification
Outsourcing
Outsourcing on the increase amongst Asian institutional investors
FEATURES
PRIVATE EQUITY PANORAMA
Bonderman jibe accentuates underlying PE image problem
CalPERS to pull out of PE?
SPONSORED STATEMENT
Navigating future forward change
RESPONSIBLE INVESTING
The Responsible Investor
SUSTAINABLE INVESTING
Gaining value from values
GREATER CHINA
Interest in MRF scheme remains muted
Playing it safe
C-SUITE EXCLUSIVE
On the crest of a wave
ASIAN EQUITIES
Cautious optimism
FAMILY OFFICES
Walking Asian families along the wealth path
LARGE CAP INVESTING
Riding on the boom
RESEARCH
Bones of contention
ASSET MANAGEMENT IN CHINA
Survival of the fittest
FIRST STATE CIO ROUNDTABLE
Driving forces: fixed income and multi asset
INSIGHT
From concept to reality
MARKETWATCH
A game of wait and see
MPF INDICATORS
MPF INDICATORS
Directory of Manager Appointments & Searches July 2017
Focus: Government Pension Fund (GPF), Thailand
ROAD WARRIOR
Of taxi drivers and hybrid engines
JULY 2017 E-MAGAZINE
July 2017 E-MAG
AGRIBUSINESS
A tangle of political problems
A growing proposition
GOING PLACES
Mark Speciale hired as Asia Pacific head of institutional sales at BNP Paribas AM
Willis Towers Watson appoints new Asia Pacific investments head
Schroders poaches Jason Yu from SLI
Etienne Bouas-Laurent to succeed Stuart Harrison as AXA Hong Kong CEO
