FSI CIO Luncheon (Singapore)

Driving Forces: Fixed Income and Multi-Asset



Date: Thursday, June 8, 2017

Time: 11.15am to 2.00pm



Venue: Salon IV, Level 2, Conrad Centennial Singapore Hotel, Singapore

Asia Asset Management in collaboration with First State Investments are hosting an invitation only CIO luncheon for a number of pension funds, endowments and government agencies.



The theme is Driving Forces: Fixed Income and Multi-Asset.



The forum will discuss the impact recent government policies have had on investment portfolios and how to generate predictable returns in an increasingly volatile world. The discussion will also cover:

Fight the fear – there are more risks than volatility

The case of objective-based investing – the importance of managing risk

The true meaning of diversification – are more asset classes in a portfolio always better?

Asian Fixed Income - from tactical to strategic asset allocation