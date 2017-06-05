FSI CIO Luncheon (Singapore)
Driving Forces: Fixed Income and Multi-Asset
Date: Thursday, June 8, 2017
Time: 11.15am to 2.00pm
Venue: Salon IV, Level 2, Conrad Centennial Singapore Hotel, Singapore
Asia Asset Management in collaboration with First State Investments are hosting an invitation only CIO luncheon for a number of pension funds, endowments and government agencies.
The theme is Driving Forces: Fixed Income and Multi-Asset.
The forum will discuss the impact recent government policies have had on investment portfolios and how to generate predictable returns in an increasingly volatile world. The discussion will also cover:
- Fight the fear – there are more risks than volatility
- The case of objective-based investing – the importance of managing risk
- The true meaning of diversification – are more asset classes in a portfolio always better?
- Asian Fixed Income - from tactical to strategic asset allocation
Download Invitation Card