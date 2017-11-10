Note: This site contains enhanced user experience that javascript support for your web browser is recommended.
TRENDS
Research
Asia now has highest population of billionaires globally
Strategy
Malaysia’s EPF ties up with Uber
Fidelity International to introduce new fee model
Technology
BNP Paribas adopts trade-matching AI tool
Passive Investments
Delistings in Hong Kong’s ETF market on the rise
FEATURES
SPONSORED STATEMENT
Asian growth story remains intact
GREATER CHINA
So far, so good
C-SUITE EXCLUSIVE
The whole is greater than the sum of its parts
ASIAN CORPORATE BONDS
Engine of growth
FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY
Make or break time
RMB BONDS
Off the starting blocks
PRIVATE EQUITY PANORAMA
Is PE actually a good fit for retail?
Value-add is becoming a real challenge for PE
PENSIONS
A good starting point
VIEWPOINT
Moving from grey to black and white
EMERGING MARKET EQUITIES
Finding the hidden gems
MPF UPDATE
Governing the governors
Delivering the goods
MPF INDICATORS
MPF INDICATORS
INSIGHT
Investing in Asia for the long term
ISLAMIC INVESTING
Breaking traditional boundaries
Directory of Manager Appointments & Searches November 2017
Focus: Employees’ Pension Insurance Benefit Adjustment Fund, Japan
MARKETWATCH
The big squeeze
ROAD WARRIOR
The best travel tips remain the old-fashioned ones
NOVEMBER 2017 E-MAGAZINE
November 2017 E-MAG
FIXED INCOME
Better safe than sorry
The bear has been killed
GOING PLACES
Senior executive exits at Willis Towers Watson
Lombard Odier appoints head of family services, Asia
Fullerton names Jenny Sofian as CEO
SSGA hires Juanita Li as head of compliance for Asia Pacific
Friday, November 10, 2017
10:23 PM HKT
The 13th Annual Taiwan Roundtable
