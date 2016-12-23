About Best of the Best Awards

Asia Asset Management’s annual Best of the Best Awards have made their mark on the industry by recognising the most outstanding players in the fund management business in Asia for the past 13 years.

We have again invited top fund management companies and service providers to participate in the 2016 Best of the Best Awards and we thank all for their active participation.



The Awards are divided into three categories: Performance, Country, and Regional awards.



The PERFORMANCE awards are dedicated to measuring the accomplishments of each company based on the performance statistics of funds being managed. The top performer among the submissions received will be awarded. If your company’s funds have performed exceptionally well for the last three and ten years, you are invited to enter your company as a contender for the awards in this section.



The COUNTRY awards are focused on the comparison of achievements and skill of each fund management company against other companies from the same country. To draw out the best from each country, this section will look at the company’s overall impact in shaping the nation’s asset management sector. In this section, we will acknowledge participants from the following countries, in alphabetical order:

China

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Japan

Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam