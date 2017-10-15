AAM 2017 Fund Manager Survey results now available
Asia Asset Management has completed its 2017 Annual Fund Manager Survey.
This year, we have once again addressed the key trends shaping the Asia-Pacific industry and in particular, providing details on total AUM and a breakdown of institutional assets, as well as identifying the leading providers. The 2017 survey also gauges the uptake of ESG and smart beta strategies.
About the Fund Manager Survey
Asia Asset Management’s annual fund manager survey provides statistical information from top fund management companies operating in the Asia-Pacific region. Data includes:
- Total AUM in Asia Pacific
- Global AUM
- FUM in Asia Pacific
- Breakdown of institutional AUM in Asia
- FUM as % of global total
- Top asset managers by institutional and retail assets
- Asset allocation
- Asset sourcing
- Retail assets
- Staffing numbers
- Adoption of ESG strategies
- Adoption of smart beta strategies
