Email this Print this Bookmark this smaller bigger

The 12th Annual Taiwan Roundtable - Pensions and Investments: Promoting a Sustainable Regime

Event Code:
Event Type: Roundtables
Date: 28 October 2016
Time: Whole Day Event
Venue: Regent Taipei
Contact: Betty Kiang
Telephone: 25477331
Email: betty.kiang@asiaasset.com
Event Description

Please see Photo Gallery

Asia Asset Management is organising its 12th Annual Taiwan Roundtable on October 28, 2016 at Regent Taipei

Pensions and Investments: Promoting a Sustainable Regime

Topics for discussion

  • Importance of the Long View
  • Absolute Return and Alternative Strategies
  • Embracing ESG Concepts
  • Smart Beta and the Way Forward
  • Risk Management: Setting the Parameters
  • Finding Value in Global Markets

Plus four panel sessions

  • Sustainable Investing: Taking the Long View
  • Chinese Capital Markets: Moving into a New Era
  • Investing in Low Yield Environment
  • Investment Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Who will attend?

Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.

Download Registration Form

Lead and Co sponsorships are now available! 

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Veronica Chung (veronica@asiaasset.com / Betty Kiang (betty.kiang@asiaasset.com)

Lead Sponsor


 

Co-sponsors

              


Supporting Organisation

 

 

METHOD OF REGISTRATION
  • N/A
  • Note: Entrance to the conference will NOT be granted for reservations not paid prior to the event.
SUBSTITUTION & CANCELLATION POLICY

Substitution:

Substitution will be accepted at NO Extra charge with prior notice. Please provide the name & title of the substitute delegate at least 2 working days prior to the event.

Cancellation:

If you wish to cancel your reservation to this event, please send an email to Betty Kiang at betty.kiang@asiaasset.com or call at 25477331. There will be an administration fee of 20% for all cancellations on or before 28 September 2016. Regrettably, no full nor partial refund will be given for cancellation received after this date.

Disclaimer:

The Organizer, Asia Asset Management (“AAM”), reserves the right to make any amendments, cancel and/or change the programme, speaker, date or venue if warranted by circumstances beyond its control. In the unlikely event of programme cancellation by AAM then a full refund of the fee payment will be made but AAM disclaims any further liability.