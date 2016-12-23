The 12th Annual Taiwan Roundtable - Pensions and Investments: Promoting a Sustainable Regime

Event Description
Please see Photo Gallery
Asia Asset Management is organising its 12th Annual Taiwan Roundtable on October 28, 2016 at Regent Taipei
Pensions and Investments: Promoting a Sustainable Regime
Topics for discussion
-
Importance of the Long View
-
Absolute Return and Alternative Strategies
-
Embracing ESG Concepts
-
Smart Beta and the Way Forward
-
Risk Management: Setting the Parameters
-
Finding Value in Global Markets
Plus four panel sessions
-
Sustainable Investing: Taking the Long View
-
Chinese Capital Markets: Moving into a New Era
-
Investing in Low Yield Environment
-
Investment Opportunities in Emerging Markets
Who will attend?
Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.
Download Registration Form
Lead and Co sponsorships are now available!
For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Veronica Chung (veronica@asiaasset.com) / Betty Kiang (betty.kiang@asiaasset.com)
Lead Sponsor
Co-sponsors
Supporting Organisation