The 13th Annual Taiwan Roundtable - Pensions and Institutional Investments: The New Global Order

Event Description

Asia Asset Management is organising its 13th Annual Taiwan Roundtable on October 31, 2017 at The Westin Taipei.

Pensions and Institutional Investments: The New Global Order

Topics for discussion:

Global pension perspectives: Key long-term trends

How pension funds are addressing the current challenges

Role of passive and active investing: The changing dynamics

Unconstrained portfolios: Making a difference

ESG considerations: The unfolding landscape

Plus four panel discussions:

The responsible investor: Ensuring sustainability of outcomes

Asset management industry consolidation: The Good, Bad and the Ugly

The passive and active investor: Looking back and looking forward

Investing for the long-term: Fulfilling the needs of an ageing society

Speakers

Feng-Ching Tsay, Director-General, Bureau of Labor Funds, Ministry of Labor

Professor Jennifer Wang, Chairperson, Pension Fund Association R.O.C.

Martin Atkin, Managing Director—Multi-Asset Solutions Group; Investment Director—Dynamic Asset Allocation; and National Managing Director, AllianceBernstein

Heman Wong, Former Executive Director, Hospital Authority Provident Fund Scheme Hong Kong

Adeline Tan, Head of Advisory, Mercer Hong Kong

Vasyl Nair, Chief Strategy Officer. Mine Wealth + Wellbeing, Australia

Zhen Wei, Executive Director and Head of China Research, MSCI

SK Mitra, Chairman, QSK Advisory Private Limited

Janet Li, Director, Investments, Greater China, Willis Towers Watson

Who will attend?

Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.

