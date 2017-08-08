Email this Print this Bookmark this smaller bigger

The 13th Annual Taiwan Roundtable - Pensions and Institutional Investments: The New Global Order

Event Code:
Event Type: Roundtables
Date: 31 October 2017
Time: Whole Day Event
Venue: The Westin Taipei
Contact: Betty Kiang
Telephone: 25477331
Email: betty.kiang@asiaasset.com
Event Description

Asia Asset Management is organising its 13th Annual Taiwan Roundtable on October 31, 2017 at The Westin Taipei.

Pensions and Institutional Investments: The New Global Order

Topics for discussion:

  • Global pension perspectives: Key long-term trends
  • How pension funds are addressing the current challenges
  • Role of passive and active investing: The changing dynamics
  • Unconstrained portfolios: Making a difference
  • ESG considerations: The unfolding landscape

Plus four panel discussions:

  • The responsible investor: Ensuring sustainability of outcomes
  • Asset management industry consolidation: The Good, Bad and the Ugly
  • The passive and active investor: Looking back and looking forward
  • Investing for the long-term: Fulfilling the needs of an ageing society

Speakers

  • Feng-Ching Tsay, Director-General, Bureau of Labor Funds, Ministry of Labor
  • Professor Jennifer Wang, Chairperson, Pension Fund Association R.O.C.
  • Martin Atkin, Managing Director—Multi-Asset Solutions Group; Investment Director—Dynamic Asset Allocation; and National Managing Director, AllianceBernstein
  • Heman Wong, Former Executive Director, Hospital Authority Provident Fund Scheme Hong Kong
  • Adeline Tan, Head of Advisory, Mercer Hong Kong
  • Vasyl Nair, Chief Strategy Officer. Mine Wealth + Wellbeing, Australia
  • Zhen Wei, Executive Director and Head of China Research, MSCI
  • SK Mitra, Chairman, QSK Advisory Private Limited
  • Janet Li, Director, Investments, Greater China, Willis Towers Watson

Download Registration Form

Who will attend?

Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.

Lead and Co sponsorships are now available! 

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Veronica Chung (veronica@asiaasset.com / Betty Kiang (betty.kiang@asiaasset.com)

Lead Sponsor
 
 
Co-sponsor
 
 
Supporting Organisations
 
                   
METHOD OF REGISTRATION
  • N/A
  • Note: Entrance to the conference will NOT be granted for reservations not paid prior to the event.
SUBSTITUTION & CANCELLATION POLICY

Substitution:

Substitution will be accepted at NO Extra charge with prior notice. Please provide the name & title of the substitute delegate at least 2 working days prior to the event.

Cancellation:

If you wish to cancel your reservation to this event, please send an email to Betty Kiang at betty.kiang@asiaasset.com or call at 25477331. There will be an administration fee of 20% for all cancellations on or before 01 October 2017. Regrettably, no full nor partial refund will be given for cancellation received after this date.

Disclaimer:

The Organizer, Asia Asset Management (“AAM”), reserves the right to make any amendments, cancel and/or change the programme, speaker, date or venue if warranted by circumstances beyond its control. In the unlikely event of programme cancellation by AAM then a full refund of the fee payment will be made but AAM disclaims any further liability.