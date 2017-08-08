The 13th Annual Taiwan Roundtable - Pensions and Institutional Investments: The New Global Order

Event Description
Asia Asset Management is organising its 13th Annual Taiwan Roundtable on October 31, 2017 at The Westin Taipei.
Pensions and Institutional Investments: The New Global Order
Topics for discussion:
- Global pension perspectives: Key long-term trends
- How pension funds are addressing the current challenges
- Role of passive and active investing: The changing dynamics
- Unconstrained portfolios: Making a difference
- ESG considerations: The unfolding landscape
Plus four panel discussions:
- The responsible investor: Ensuring sustainability of outcomes
- Asset management industry consolidation: The Good, Bad and the Ugly
- The passive and active investor: Looking back and looking forward
- Investing for the long-term: Fulfilling the needs of an ageing society
Speakers
- Feng-Ching Tsay, Director-General, Bureau of Labor Funds, Ministry of Labor
- Professor Jennifer Wang, Chairperson, Pension Fund Association R.O.C.
- Martin Atkin, Managing Director—Multi-Asset Solutions Group; Investment Director—Dynamic Asset Allocation; and National Managing Director, AllianceBernstein
- Heman Wong, Former Executive Director, Hospital Authority Provident Fund Scheme Hong Kong
- Adeline Tan, Head of Advisory, Mercer Hong Kong
- Vasyl Nair, Chief Strategy Officer. Mine Wealth + Wellbeing, Australia
- Zhen Wei, Executive Director and Head of China Research, MSCI
- SK Mitra, Chairman, QSK Advisory Private Limited
- Janet Li, Director, Investments, Greater China, Willis Towers Watson
Download Registration Form
Who will attend?
Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.
Lead and Co sponsorships are now available!
For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Veronica Chung (veronica@asiaasset.com) / Betty Kiang (betty.kiang@asiaasset.com)
Co-sponsor
Supporting Organisations