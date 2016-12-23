The Inaugural Roundtable on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) - The World of ESG: Issues and Opportunities

Event Description

Asia Asset Management is organising its Inaugural Roundtable on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) on November 17, 2016 at Mandarin Orchard Singapore.

The World of ESG: Issues and Opportunities



Topics for discussion

Why ESG matters: Initiating an ESG Programme

The risks specific to Asia

Issues relating to greater disclosure and standards of ESG

Green bonds: A solution to finance the future?

Governance and sustainability due diligence concerns for ESG investors

Investing for growth and safeguarding the environment - complementary goals

ESG regulations in Asia: The way forward

Climate change strategies and their significance to investors

Performance measurement: ESG filters and comparisons

Plus Three Panel Sessions on Governance, Environment and Case Studies

Who will attend?

Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.

