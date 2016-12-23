The Inaugural Roundtable on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) - The World of ESG: Issues and Opportunities

Event Description
Please see Photo Gallery
Asia Asset Management is organising its Inaugural Roundtable on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) on November 17, 2016 at Mandarin Orchard Singapore.
The World of ESG: Issues and Opportunities
Topics for discussion
-
Why ESG matters: Initiating an ESG Programme
-
The risks specific to Asia
-
Issues relating to greater disclosure and standards of ESG
-
Green bonds: A solution to finance the future?
-
Governance and sustainability due diligence concerns for ESG investors
-
Investing for growth and safeguarding the environment - complementary goals
-
ESG regulations in Asia: The way forward
-
Climate change strategies and their significance to investors
-
Performance measurement: ESG filters and comparisons
Plus Three Panel Sessions on Governance, Environment and Case Studies
Who will attend?
Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.
Download Registration Form
Lead and Co sponsorships are now available!
For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Veronica Chung (veronica@asiaasset.com) / Betty Kiang (betty.kiang@asiaasset.com) / Annie Ong (KL) (aongkl@asiaasset.com)
Lead Sponsor
Co-sponsors
Supporting Partner