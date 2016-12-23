Email this Print this Bookmark this smaller bigger

The Inaugural Roundtable on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) - The World of ESG: Issues and Opportunities

Event Type: Roundtables
Date: 17 November 2016
Time: Whole Day Event
Venue: Mandarin Orchard Singapore
Event Description

Asia Asset Management is organising its Inaugural Roundtable on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) on November 17, 2016 at Mandarin Orchard Singapore.

The World of ESG: Issues and Opportunities
 
Topics for discussion

  • Why ESG matters: Initiating an ESG Programme
  • The risks specific to Asia
  • Issues relating to greater disclosure and standards of ESG
  • Green bonds: A solution to finance the future?
  • Governance and sustainability due diligence concerns for ESG investors
  • Investing for growth and safeguarding the environment - complementary goals
  • ESG regulations in Asia: The way forward
  • Climate change strategies and their significance to investors
  • Performance measurement: ESG filters and comparisons

Plus Three Panel Sessions on Governance, Environment and Case Studies

Who will attend?

Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.

