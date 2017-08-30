The 2nd Pensions and ESG Forum - The Dynamics in a Changing World

Event Description
Asia Asset Management is organising its 2nd Pensions and ESG Forum in Singapore on November 16, 2017.
The Dynamics in a Changing World
Topics for discussion:
- Where to find sustainable growth for pension funds
- How ESG impacts investment decisions and returns
- Creating and Enhancing Corporate Value: A Company’s Perspective
- Fiduciary Duty and Integration
- Overview of Global ESG Market: Key Trends to Watch
Plus five panel discussions:
- Green Bond and Finance: Issues and Opportunities
- Global Themes Driving Demand for Responsible Investing
- Stewardship Codes in Asia: The Changing Landscape
- Impact Investing in Asia
- Impact Investing: The Role of Government Funds
Note: The Award Winner of the 2017 AAM-CAMRI-CFA Institute Prize in Asset Management will be announced during the Forum; the winner will also deliver a presentation based on the winning paper.
Who will attend?
Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.
Download Registration Form
Lead and Co sponsorships are now available!
For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Veronica Chung (veronica@asiaasset.com) / Betty Kiang (betty.kiang@asiaasset.com)
Co-sponsors
Supporting Partner
Supporting Organisation