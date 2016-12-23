The 3rd Taiwan ETF Forum - The ETF Revolution in Asia

Event Description

Asia Asset Management is organising its 3rd Taiwan ETF Forum on October 27, 2016 at Regent Taipei.

The ETF Revolution in Asia

Topics for discussion

The rise of liquid alternative ETFs, their risks, and where they fit in a portfolio

ETF strategists are remaking portfolio management – the best approaches to succeeding in today's difficult markets

The outlook for regulation and what it means for ETF investors

Risks associated with Greater China exposure

Smart beta strategies and how they fit in an asset allocation portfolio

ETF education: Is the industry really doing enough?

ETFs have been setting new records for flows. But who is driving the growth, and how are they using these products?

The allure of exotic ETFs

Areas emerging market ETF investors must monitor

Plus five panel sessions

ETF and Index Fund for Institutional Investors

Enhancing Cooperation Amongst Regional Exchanges

Product Innovation for Retail Investors

ETFs for Wealth Management and Financial Planning

The Next Phase of Alternative ETF Evolution in Asia

Who will attend?

Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.

