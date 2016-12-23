Email this Print this Bookmark this smaller bigger

The 3rd Taiwan ETF Forum - The ETF Revolution in Asia

Event Code:
Event Type: Roundtables
Date: 27 October 2016
Time: Whole Day Event
Venue: Regent Taipei
Event Description

Asia Asset Management is organising its 3rd Taiwan ETF Forum on October 27, 2016 at Regent Taipei.

The ETF Revolution in Asia

Topics for discussion

  • The rise of liquid alternative ETFs, their risks, and where they fit in a portfolio
  • ETF strategists are remaking portfolio management – the best approaches to succeeding in today's difficult markets
  • The outlook for regulation and what it means for ETF investors
  • Risks associated with Greater China exposure
  • Smart beta strategies and how they fit in an asset allocation portfolio
  • ETF education: Is the industry really doing enough?
  • ETFs have been setting new records for flows. But who is driving the growth, and how are they using these products?
  • The allure of exotic ETFs
  • Areas emerging market ETF investors must monitor 

Plus five panel sessions

  • ETF and Index Fund for Institutional Investors
  • Enhancing Cooperation Amongst Regional Exchanges
  • Product Innovation for Retail Investors
  • ETFs for Wealth Management and Financial Planning
  • The Next Phase of Alternative ETF Evolution in Asia

Who will attend?

Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.

