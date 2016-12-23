The 3rd Taiwan ETF Forum - The ETF Revolution in Asia

Event Description
Please see Photo Gallery
Asia Asset Management is organising its 3rd Taiwan ETF Forum on October 27, 2016 at Regent Taipei.
The ETF Revolution in Asia
Topics for discussion
-
The rise of liquid alternative ETFs, their risks, and where they fit in a portfolio
-
ETF strategists are remaking portfolio management – the best approaches to succeeding in today's difficult markets
-
The outlook for regulation and what it means for ETF investors
-
Risks associated with Greater China exposure
-
Smart beta strategies and how they fit in an asset allocation portfolio
-
ETF education: Is the industry really doing enough?
-
ETFs have been setting new records for flows. But who is driving the growth, and how are they using these products?
-
The allure of exotic ETFs
-
Areas emerging market ETF investors must monitor
Plus five panel sessions
-
ETF and Index Fund for Institutional Investors
-
Enhancing Cooperation Amongst Regional Exchanges
-
Product Innovation for Retail Investors
-
ETFs for Wealth Management and Financial Planning
-
The Next Phase of Alternative ETF Evolution in Asia
Who will attend?
Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.
Download Registration Form
Lead and Co sponsorships are now available!
For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Veronica Chung (veronica@asiaasset.com) / Betty Kiang (betty.kiang@asiaasset.com)
Co-sponsors
Supporting Organisations