The 4th Annual Taiwan ETF Forum - ETFs and ETPs: Tapping into New Opportunities

Event Description

Asia Asset Management is organising its 4th Annual Taiwan ETF Forum on November 1, 2017 at The Westin Taipei.

ETFs and ETPs: Tapping into New Opportunities

Topics for discussion:

New products, new strategies: Getting the right products to market

Leverage and inverse ETFs in Asia: An update

Stock Connect in China and Hong Kong: Opening the door to a new future

Alternative ETFs and their strategies

How the expansion of passive investing is driving ETFs

Investor uptake of ETFs: A practical guide to navigating turbulent markets

Plus five panel discussions:

Effective trading strategies using ETFs

Perspectives from regional exchanges: Key trends shaping the landscape

Role of advisers and wealth managers: Considerations for clients

Investing in the new world order: Active and passive challenges

Innovation: The heart and soul of the industry

Speakers

Chi-Hsien Lee, President, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE)

Tobias Bland, Chief Executive Officer, Enhanced Investment Products (EIP)

Patrick Chung-Wen Liao, Senior Vice President, Quantitative and Index Investment Department, Fubon Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Darren Hsu, Vice President, Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd.

Donna Chen, Founder & President, Keystone Intelligence Inc.

Jackie Choy, Director of ETF Research, Asia, Morningstar Investment Management Asia Limited

Koei Imai, Head of ETF Center, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Jodie Gunzberg, Managing Director, Global Head of Commodities and Real Assets Indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices

Mark Lee, Chief Representative, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Hong Kong Representative Office

Yan Pu, Head of Portfolio Review, Asia, Vanguard Investments Hong Kong Limited

Download Registration Form

Who will attend?

Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.

Lead and Co sponsorships are now available!

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Veronica Chung (veronica@asiaasset.com) / Betty Kiang (betty.kiang@asiaasset.com)

Co-sponsors



