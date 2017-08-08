Email this Print this Bookmark this smaller bigger

The 4th Annual Taiwan ETF Forum - ETFs and ETPs: Tapping into New Opportunities

Event Type: Roundtables
Date: 01 November 2017
Time: Whole Day Event
Venue: The Westin Taipei
Event Description

Asia Asset Management is organising its 4th Annual Taiwan ETF Forum on November 1, 2017 at The Westin Taipei.

ETFs and ETPs: Tapping into New Opportunities

Topics for discussion:

  • New products, new strategies: Getting the right products to market
  • Leverage and inverse ETFs in Asia: An update 
  • Stock Connect in China and Hong Kong: Opening the door to a new future
  • Alternative ETFs and their strategies
  • How the expansion of passive investing is driving ETFs
  • Investor uptake of ETFs: A practical guide to navigating turbulent markets

Plus five panel discussions:

  • Effective trading strategies using ETFs
  • Perspectives from regional exchanges: Key trends shaping the landscape
  • Role of advisers and wealth managers: Considerations for clients
  • Investing in the new world order: Active and passive challenges
  • Innovation: The heart and soul of the industry

Speakers

  • Chi-Hsien Lee, President, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE)
  • Tobias Bland, Chief Executive Officer, Enhanced Investment Products (EIP)
  • Patrick Chung-Wen Liao, Senior Vice President, Quantitative and Index Investment Department, Fubon Asset Management Co., Ltd.
  • Darren Hsu, Vice President, Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
  • Donna Chen, Founder & President, Keystone Intelligence Inc.
  • Jackie Choy, Director of ETF Research, Asia, Morningstar Investment Management Asia Limited
  • Koei Imai, Head of ETF Center, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd.
  • Jodie Gunzberg, Managing Director, Global Head of Commodities and Real Assets Indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices
  • Mark Lee, Chief Representative, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Hong Kong Representative Office
  • Yan Pu, Head of Portfolio Review, Asia, Vanguard Investments Hong Kong Limited

Who will attend?

Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.

