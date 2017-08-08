The 4th Annual Taiwan ETF Forum - ETFs and ETPs: Tapping into New Opportunities

Event Description
Asia Asset Management is organising its 4th Annual Taiwan ETF Forum on November 1, 2017 at The Westin Taipei.
ETFs and ETPs: Tapping into New Opportunities
Topics for discussion:
- New products, new strategies: Getting the right products to market
- Leverage and inverse ETFs in Asia: An update
- Stock Connect in China and Hong Kong: Opening the door to a new future
- Alternative ETFs and their strategies
- How the expansion of passive investing is driving ETFs
- Investor uptake of ETFs: A practical guide to navigating turbulent markets
Plus five panel discussions:
- Effective trading strategies using ETFs
- Perspectives from regional exchanges: Key trends shaping the landscape
- Role of advisers and wealth managers: Considerations for clients
- Investing in the new world order: Active and passive challenges
- Innovation: The heart and soul of the industry
Speakers
- Chi-Hsien Lee, President, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE)
- Tobias Bland, Chief Executive Officer, Enhanced Investment Products (EIP)
- Patrick Chung-Wen Liao, Senior Vice President, Quantitative and Index Investment Department, Fubon Asset Management Co., Ltd.
- Darren Hsu, Vice President, Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
- Donna Chen, Founder & President, Keystone Intelligence Inc.
- Jackie Choy, Director of ETF Research, Asia, Morningstar Investment Management Asia Limited
- Koei Imai, Head of ETF Center, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd.
- Jodie Gunzberg, Managing Director, Global Head of Commodities and Real Assets Indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices
- Mark Lee, Chief Representative, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Hong Kong Representative Office
- Yan Pu, Head of Portfolio Review, Asia, Vanguard Investments Hong Kong Limited
Who will attend?
Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.
