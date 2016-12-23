Email this Print this Bookmark this smaller bigger

The 9th Annual Thailand Roundtable - Pensions and Investments: Seeking New Pathways

Event Code:
Event Type: Roundtables
Date: 10 November 2016
Time: Whole Day Event
Venue: Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok
Contact: Annie Ong (KL)
Telephone: 60327839638
Email: aongkl@asiaasset.com
Event Description

Please see Photo Gallery

Asia Asset Management is organising its 9th Annual Thailand Roundtable on November 10, 2016 at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.

Pensions and Investments: Seeking New Pathways

Topics for discussion

  • Seeking Diversification Amid Correlated Risks
  • The Strategic Case for Gold in Institutional Portfolios
  • Investing Through a Full Market Cycle Matters
  • Sustaining ESG through clean business: the case of the Thai Collective Action Against Corruption (CAC)
  • Q&A session with Thai Listed Company on Corporate Governance

Plus three panel sessions

  • Asset Owners Forum: Key issues for consideration
  • The New World Order for Investments: Managing Volatility and Finding Safe Havens in a Low Yield Regime
  • Outlook for Global Markets for 2017

Who will attend?

Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.

Download Registration Form

Lead and Co sponsorships are now available! 

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Veronica Chung (veronica@asiaasset.com / Betty Kiang (betty.kiang@asiaasset.com) / Annie Ong (KL) (aongkl@asiaasset.com)

Co-sponsors

Exhibition Sponsor

METHOD OF REGISTRATION
  • N/A
  • Note: Entrance to the conference will NOT be granted for reservations not paid prior to the event.
SUBSTITUTION & CANCELLATION POLICY

Substitution:

Substitution will be accepted at NO Extra charge with prior notice. Please provide the name & title of the substitute delegate at least 2 working days prior to the event.

Cancellation:

If you wish to cancel your reservation to this event, please send an email to Annie Ong (KL) at aongkl@asiaasset.com or call at 60327839638. There will be an administration fee of 20% for all cancellations on or before 11 October 2016. Regrettably, no full nor partial refund will be given for cancellation received after this date.

Disclaimer:

The Organizer, Asia Asset Management (“AAM”), reserves the right to make any amendments, cancel and/or change the programme, speaker, date or venue if warranted by circumstances beyond its control. In the unlikely event of programme cancellation by AAM then a full refund of the fee payment will be made but AAM disclaims any further liability.