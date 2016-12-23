The 9th Annual Thailand Roundtable - Pensions and Investments: Seeking New Pathways

Event Description

Asia Asset Management is organising its 9th Annual Thailand Roundtable on November 10, 2016 at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.

Pensions and Investments: Seeking New Pathways

Topics for discussion

Seeking Diversification Amid Correlated Risks

The Strategic Case for Gold in Institutional Portfolios

Investing Through a Full Market Cycle Matters

Sustaining ESG through clean business: the case of the Thai Collective Action Against Corruption (CAC)

Q&A session with Thai Listed Company on Corporate Governance

Plus three panel sessions

Asset Owners Forum: Key issues for consideration

The New World Order for Investments: Managing Volatility and Finding Safe Havens in a Low Yield Regime

Outlook for Global Markets for 2017

Who will attend?

Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.

