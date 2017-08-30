The 13th Annual Brunei Roundtable - Global Finance and Investments: New Perspectives

Event Description

Asia Asset Management is organising its 13th Annual Brunei Roundtable on November 21, 2017 at The Empire Hotel & Country Club, Brunei.

Global Finance and Investments: New Perspectives

Topics for discussion:

How FinTech is driving asset management globally

The future of asset management

FDI flows in ASEAN

The world of passive investing: New forces shaping the industry

The Asian bond market

Plus four panel discussions:

Managing pensions for an ageing population

Asset management and wealth management: Blurring the lines

Islamic asset management: The shape of the future

Active and passive considerations

Who will attend?

Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.

