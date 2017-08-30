Email this Print this Bookmark this smaller bigger

The 13th Annual Brunei Roundtable - Global Finance and Investments: New Perspectives

Event Type: Roundtables
Date: 21 November 2017
Time: Whole Day Event
Venue: The Empire Hotel & Country Club, Brunei
Event Description

Asia Asset Management is organising its 13th Annual Brunei Roundtable on November 21, 2017 at The Empire Hotel & Country Club, Brunei.

Global Finance and Investments: New Perspectives

Topics for discussion:

  • How FinTech is driving asset management globally
  • The future of asset management
  • FDI flows in ASEAN
  • The world of passive investing: New forces shaping the industry
  • The Asian bond market

Plus four panel discussions:

  • Managing pensions for an ageing population
  • Asset management and wealth management: Blurring the lines
  • Islamic asset management: The shape of the future
  • Active and passive considerations

Who will attend?

Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.

