The 13th Annual Brunei Roundtable - Global Finance and Investments: New Perspectives

Event Description
Asia Asset Management is organising its 13th Annual Brunei Roundtable on November 21, 2017 at The Empire Hotel & Country Club, Brunei.
Global Finance and Investments: New Perspectives
Topics for discussion:
- How FinTech is driving asset management globally
- The future of asset management
- FDI flows in ASEAN
- The world of passive investing: New forces shaping the industry
- The Asian bond market
Plus four panel discussions:
- Managing pensions for an ageing population
- Asset management and wealth management: Blurring the lines
- Islamic asset management: The shape of the future
- Active and passive considerations
Who will attend?
Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.
