Email this Print this Bookmark this smaller bigger

The 10th Annual Thailand Roundtable - Pensions and Institutional Investments : New Directions, New Perspectives

Event Code:
Event Type: Roundtables
Date: 09 November 2017
Time: Whole Day Event
Venue: Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok
Contact: Annie Ong (KL)
Telephone: 60327839638
Email: aongkl@asiaasset.com
Event Description

Asia Asset Management is organising its 10th Annual Thailand Roundtable on November 9, 2017 at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.

Pensions and Institutional Investments : New Directions, New Perspectives

Topics for discussion:

  • Global pension perspectives: Key long-term trends
  • Rise of passive investing: Winners and losers
  • Corporate pension funds: What are the health checks?
  • ESG considerations: The unfolding landscape
  • Investing for income and growth

Plus four panel discussions:

  • The responsible investor: Ensuring sustainability of outcomes
  • Thailand’s new future fund: A collaborative initiative for investors
  • Corporate pensions in Thailand: Entering a new era
  • Investing for the long-term: Fulfilling the needs of an ageing society

Download Registration Form

Who will attend?

Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.

Lead and Co sponsorships are now available! 

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Veronica Chung (veronica@asiaasset.comBetty Kiang (betty.kiang@asiaasset.com) / Annie Ong (KL) (aongkl@asiaasset.com)
 

Co-sponsors

 
Lunch Sponsor
 
 
Supporting Organisation
 
 
 
METHOD OF REGISTRATION
  • N/A
  • Note: Entrance to the conference will NOT be granted for reservations not paid prior to the event.
SUBSTITUTION & CANCELLATION POLICY

Substitution:

Substitution will be accepted at NO Extra charge with prior notice. Please provide the name & title of the substitute delegate at least 2 working days prior to the event.

Cancellation:

If you wish to cancel your reservation to this event, please send an email to Annie Ong (KL) at aongkl@asiaasset.com or call at 60327839638. There will be an administration fee of 20% for all cancellations on or before 10 October 2017. Regrettably, no full nor partial refund will be given for cancellation received after this date.

Disclaimer:

The Organizer, Asia Asset Management (“AAM”), reserves the right to make any amendments, cancel and/or change the programme, speaker, date or venue if warranted by circumstances beyond its control. In the unlikely event of programme cancellation by AAM then a full refund of the fee payment will be made but AAM disclaims any further liability.