The 10th Annual Thailand Roundtable - Pensions and Institutional Investments : New Directions, New Perspectives

Event Description
Asia Asset Management is organising its 10th Annual Thailand Roundtable on November 9, 2017 at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.
Pensions and Institutional Investments : New Directions, New Perspectives
Topics for discussion:
- Global pension perspectives: Key long-term trends
- Rise of passive investing: Winners and losers
- Corporate pension funds: What are the health checks?
- ESG considerations: The unfolding landscape
- Investing for income and growth
Plus four panel discussions:
- The responsible investor: Ensuring sustainability of outcomes
- Thailand’s new future fund: A collaborative initiative for investors
- Corporate pensions in Thailand: Entering a new era
- Investing for the long-term: Fulfilling the needs of an ageing society
Who will attend?
Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.
