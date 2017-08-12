The 10th Annual Thailand Roundtable - Pensions and Institutional Investments : New Directions, New Perspectives

Event Description

Asia Asset Management is organising its 10th Annual Thailand Roundtable on November 9, 2017 at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.

Pensions and Institutional Investments : New Directions, New Perspectives

Topics for discussion:

Global pension perspectives: Key long-term trends

Rise of passive investing: Winners and losers

Corporate pension funds: What are the health checks?

ESG considerations: The unfolding landscape

Investing for income and growth

Plus four panel discussions:

The responsible investor: Ensuring sustainability of outcomes

Thailand’s new future fund: A collaborative initiative for investors

Corporate pensions in Thailand: Entering a new era

Investing for the long-term: Fulfilling the needs of an ageing society

Download Registration Form

Who will attend?

Institutional investors and asset owners including pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, big finance groups, SWF, banks, private wealth and custodians, regulators etc.

Lead and Co sponsorships are now available!

