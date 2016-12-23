How to Participate and Submission Deadline

To participate in the Best of the Best Awards, Asia Asset Management is now accepting submissions. For interested participants, we advise that you check this page regularly for award-related news and updates.

To get you started, please download the 2016 Best of the Best Awards Guidelines in word format.

Submissions can be sent to awards@asiaasset.com. Questions and clarifications can also be sent to the same address.

The winners will be announced in mid-January 2017 and selectively profiled in the March 2017 pull-out Awards section of our monthly AAM magazine. A dinner and awards presentation ceremony is set to take place in Hong Kong’s Four Seasons Hotel on March 30, 2017. More details will be provided in mid-January 2017.

If you wish to receive news and updates concerning the Best of the Best Awards, kindly subscribe to our e-newsletters here.

*Please note: The deadline for submissions this year is Friday, December 16, 2016 (close of business in Hong Kong).

For any enquiries concerning the awards, please email us at awards@asiaasset.com.