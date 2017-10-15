2017 AAM-CAMRI-CFA Institute Prize in Asset Management winner announced

25 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

In celebration of excellence in regional applied research, Asia Asset Management (AAM) aligned with NUS Business School's Centre for Asset Management Research and Investments (CAMRI) and launched the annual AAM-CAMRI Prize in Asset Management in 2015. This year, CFA Institute joined AAM and CAMRI as a partner in this annual prize.

The winning paper of the 2017 AAM-CAMRI-CFA Institute Prize in Asset Management (from close to 60 excellent applications from around the world) is entitled: Global Market Inefficiencies. The paper was co-authored by Söhnke M. Bartram (Warwick University) and Mark Grinblatt (University of California, Los Angeles).

The prize, which is worth US$15,000 and is awarded to only one paper annually, not only recognises but celebrates excellence in applied research, be it empirical or theoretical, that is original and breaks new ground in the thinking, practice, policies and issues affecting the Asian asset management industry.

The 2017 prize will be awarded to Professor Bartram at the AAM-CAMRI-CFA Institute Prize dinner on November 15, 2017 at Mandarin Orchard Singapore. He will also present his research to an audience of academics and senior practitioners during lunch at AAM’s 2nd Pensions and ESG Forum on November 16, 2017.

The prize's judging panel comprised of academics from Asia, and was chaired by Professor David Reeb, Past Research Director at CAMRI and the Mr. and Mrs. Lin Jo Yan Professor of Banking and Finance at NUS Business School. Among the members of the judging panel were: Professors John Wei (Hong Kong University of Science and Technology); Takeshi Yamada (Australian National University); and Joseph Cherian (CAMRI, NUS Business School). The organisers would also like to thank Professor Johan Sulaeman, the incoming Research Director at CAMRI, for helping the prize’s judging panel out in a substantial way.

AAM, CAMRI and CFA Institute thank each and every one of you who submitted a paper to this year’s AAM-CAMRI-CFA Institute Prize in Asset Management and congratulate the winning paper’s authors on their success.