AAM Best of the Best Awards 2018 – opens for submissions on Monday, November 6

30 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Asia Asset Management 2018 Best of the Best Awards

Asia Asset Management’s Annual Best of the Best Awards have made their mark on the asset management industry by recognising the most outstanding firms and personalities in Asia for the past 14 years.

In order to recognise the leading lights from the asset management industry for the 15th successive year, we will begin accepting submissions for the 2018 Best of the Best Awards on November 6.

In keeping up with the latest trends and developments taking place in the Asian asset management arena, AAM has added several new award categories this year, to reflect in particular the growing significance of responsible investing and technology in the industry.

Please keep an eye out for the commencement of this year’s submissions in our regular news express email distributions, and on our website – www.asiaasset.com.

The winners will be announced in mid-January 2018 and selectively profiled in the March 2018 pull-out Awards section of our monthly AAM journal. A dinner and awards presentation ceremony is set to take place on Friday, March 23, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong. More details will be provided in mid-January 2018.

Please note: The deadline for submissions this year is Friday, December 15, 2017 (close of business in Hong Kong).