AAM-CAMRI Prize-winner for 2016 announced

23 September 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore, Germany By Asia Asset Management

In celebration of excellence in regional applied research, Asia Asset Management (AAM) aligned with NUS Business School's Centre for Asset Management Research and Investments (CAMRI) for the second year running to present the 2016 AAM-CAMRI Prize in Asset Management.

We are now pleased to announce that the Winning Paper of the 2016 AAM-CAMRI Prize (from close to 60 excellent applications from the around the world) is entitled: Market Maturity and Mispricing. The Paper was authored by Heiko Jacobs (University of Mannheim).

The Prize, which is worth US$15,000 and is awarded to only one paper annually, not only recognises but celebrates excellence in applied research, be it empirical or theoretical, that is original and breaks new ground in the thinking, practice, policies and issues affecting the Asian asset management industry.

The 2016 Prize will be awarded to the winner at a dinner on November 16, 2016 at Mandarin Orchard Singapore. The author of the winning paper will present his research to an audience of academics and senior practitioners during lunch at the inaugural AAM-CAMRI ESG event on November 17, 2016.

The Prize's judging panel comprised of academics from Asia, and was chaired by Professor David Reeb, Research Director at CAMRI and the Mr. and Mrs. Lin Jo Yan Professor of Banking and Finance at NUS Business School. Among the members of the judging panel were: Professors John Wei (HKUST); Takeshi Yamada (Australian National University); and Joseph Cherian (CAMRI, NUS Business School).

We thank each and every one of you who submitted a paper to this year’s Asia Asset Management-CAMRI Prize in Asset Management and congratulate the winning paper’s author on his success.