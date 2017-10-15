Deadline for AAM’s 2017 fund manager survey is today

30 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Asia Asset Management (AAM) is close to completing its annual fund manager survey. Due to popular demand, and in order to ensure the findings are as comprehensive as possible, the deadline for responses has now been extended to August 30.

This year, we are once again addressing the key trends shaping the Asia-Pacific industry and in particular, will provide details on total AUM and a breakdown of institutional assets, as well as identify the leading providers. The 2017 survey will also look to gauge the uptake of ESG and smart beta strategies for the second time.

In order to partake, please download a copy of the survey questionnaire in Word format by clicking HERE.

The final deadline for submissions is now Wednesday , August 30, 2017 , so we’d be very grateful if you could send your completed forms to fms@asiaasset.com by this date.

The survey findings will be published in the September edition of AAM.

We look forward to receiving your responses and thank you in advance for taking the time to contribute to what we are sure will be a valuable industry insight.

About the fund manager survey

AAM’s annual fund manager survey provides statistical information from top fund management companies operating in the Asia-Pacific region. Data will include:

Total AUM in Asia Pacific

Global AUM

FUM in Asia Pacific

Breakdown of institutional AUM in Asia

FUM as % of global total

Top asset managers by institutional and retail assets

Asset allocation

Asset sourcing

Retail assets

Staffing numbers

Adoption of ESG strategies

Adoption of smart beta strategies

About AAM

Asia Asset Management commenced publication in December 1995 and was the first trade journal in the Asia-Pacific region to cater to the needs of asset managers, pension funds and institutional investors. For the past 22 years it has been dedicated to providing comprehensive news coverage and in-depth analysis of the Asian asset management industry.