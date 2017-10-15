AAM announces Best Asian Private Pension Fund winner for 2017

06 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Singapore By Asia Asset Management

Asia Asset Management (AAM), in consultation with NUS Business School's Centre for Asset Management Research and Investments (CAMRI), is pleased to announce that the CLP Group Provident Fund Scheme (CLP) has won its inaugural Best Asian Private Pension Fund award.

The CLP is the retirement plan for employees of the Hong Kong-based CLP Group, one of territory’s two electricity power generation giants. The group also has businesses in a number of other Asian markets.

CLP demonstrated that it had made a marked improvement for the benefit of its members and beneficiaries over the last year in particular.

The award will be presented on November 15-16, 2017 at AAM’s second Pensions & ESG Forum in Singapore.

In deciding upon the winner of the 2017 Best Asian Private Pension Fund, the issue of sustainability was one of the key metrics that AAM looked for, as well as long-term protection of retirement savings.

Other criteria AAM and CAMRI examined before selecting the 2017 Best Asian Private Pension Fund award included: