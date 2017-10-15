Asia Asset Management to announce pension award winners for 2017
29 September 2017
Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Singapore
By Asia Asset Management
Asia Asset Management (AAM) will shortly be announcing the winners of its inaugural Best Public Pension Fund and Best Private Pension Fund in Asia.
The winning pensions will have demonstrated that they have made a marked improvement for the benefit of their members and beneficiaries.
The awards will be delivered on November 15-16, 2017 at AAM’s second Pensions & ESG Forum in Singapore.
The issue of sustainability is one of the key metrics that AAM looked for, as well as long-term protection of retirement savings. Options for the provision of home financing and healthcare were also key considerations for the Best Public Pension Fund.
Some of the criteria for the pension fund awards included:
- Having made the most outstanding mark in the retirement savings industry in the past 5 - 10 years by making huge strides in its programme;
- Ensuring a secure and adequate retirement for its members through a prudent investment scheme during their working years;
- Providing options in lifelong income (including indexation), annuity, healthcare and home financing during their retirement years; and
- Being sensible, sustainable and durable over its members’ lifecycle.