Asia Asset Management to announce pension award winners for 2017

29 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Singapore By Asia Asset Management

Asia Asset Management (AAM) will shortly be announcing the winners of its inaugural Best Public Pension Fund and Best Private Pension Fund in Asia.

The winning pensions will have demonstrated that they have made a marked improvement for the benefit of their members and beneficiaries.

The awards will be delivered on November 15-16, 2017 at AAM’s second Pensions & ESG Forum in Singapore.

The issue of sustainability is one of the key metrics that AAM looked for, as well as long-term protection of retirement savings. Options for the provision of home financing and healthcare were also key considerations for the Best Public Pension Fund.

Some of the criteria for the pension fund awards included: