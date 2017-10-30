Aggregate Asset Management looks to triple AUM, co-founder says

30 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia By Goh Thean Eu

Singapore-based boutique fund manager Aggregate Asset Management (Aggregate), one of the few asset managers that uses a zero management fee model, aims to more than triple its AUM over the next five years, by expanding its client base to China and other regional countries.

From left to right: Wong Seak Eng, Fund Manager, Executive Director and Co-Founder; Kevin Tok, Executive Director and Co-Founder; Professor Kishore Mahbubani, Non-Executive Chairman and Non-Executive Director; Eric Kong, Fund Manager, Executive Director and Co-Founder



Kevin Tok, Aggregate’s co-founder and executive director, says the company had AUM of about S$460 million (US$336 million) as at end-September 2017, up from S$379 million in 2016 and S$283 million in 2015.

According to Mr. Tok, the increase in AUM in the first nine months of 2017 came from two fronts.

“First, a positive performance of 10.65%, or S$42 million, by our flagship fund Aggregate Value Fund. Secondly, is the new inflow of funds of S$39 million,” he says in an interview with Asia Asset Management. “Based on our current growth trajectory, we expect our AUM to grow to between S$1.5 billion and S$2 billion in five years.”

Aggregate currently has approximately 500 customers, mostly high net worth individuals based in Singapore. The company is looking to grow the customer base to about 2,000 in five years, with a significant portion coming from China.

“At this moment, we do have clients from Malaysia, Indonesia and China, but not a substantial pool. As we scale up, we will look at expanding our account servicing team to serve more regional clients," Mr. Tok says.

Aggregate hopes to open an office in China in the longer term.

“We believe that the Aggregate Value Fund, our flagship fund, will be a good vehicle for the high net worth clients in China to diversify their assets as there are not many value funds over there,” according to Mr. Tok.

He says Aggregate’s investment portfolio currently consists of 36% Hong Kong stocks, 19% Korean and 6% China, with the balance mostly in Southeast Asia.

The company will remain focused on finding investment opportunities in Asia over the next two to three years.

Mr. Tok says valuations in Asia are “compelling” and there are “many opportunities across various sectors”.

“Our investment strategy has always been to identify undervalued sectors and stocks in Asia’s markets where there are always pockets of opportunities at every point of time,” he adds. “For example, recent political uncertainties between Korea and the US have resulted in compelling valuations in some Korean stocks."

He believes it is important to let the company’s performance speak for itself.

“Our clients have two key expectations – that we deliver performance and a low expense ratio. We’ve achieved this so far and believe we will continue to do so,” he says.

“We find that the best way to grow our customer base is through doing a good job for them. This is why we pioneered the zero-management fee model in Singapore. As a result, a large amount of our clients come through referrals,” he adds.

Last month, Aggregate announced the appointment of Professor Kishore Mahbubani, Dean of the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, as its non-executive chairman and non-executive director, effective September 25.

“Prof. Mahbubani plays predominantly an advisory role as our non-executive chairman. We greatly value his strategic counsel, knowledge and expertise in geopolitics and look forward to having him as a sounding board for insights into global and regional markets,” Mr. Tok says.

Prof. Mahbubani is no stranger to Aggregate: he has been the company’s client for over two years.

“I have been impressed by the expertise and professionalism of the team. Their track record of generating above-market returns for 100% of their clients to date through up and down cycles of the regional economy has demonstrated to me the long-term performance prospects of the Aggregate Value Fund,” Prof. Mahbubani tells AAM. “I also appreciate their value proposition of a zero-management fee model.”

Aggregate hopes to tap his expertise on geopolitics to uncover more investment opportunities.

“Moving forward, we believe Prof. Mahbubani’s insights on the region’s geopolitical environment will be useful to help us discover more hidden gems,” Mr. Tok says.