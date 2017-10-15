Korea Postal Savings sets sights on real asset investment opportunities

01 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea By Hui Ching-hoo

Korea Postal Savings (KPS), the savings unit of South Korea’s postal agency, with total AUM of about 65 trillion won (US$57.67 billion), is speeding up the outsourcing of its overseas and alternative mandates to further diversify its asset allocation.

KPS has been one of the most active Korean institutional investors issuing request for proposals (RFPs) for external asset managers in recent years. The savings unit tendered five mandates for equities, private equity funds, real estate, and insurance-linked securities in the first half of 2017.

Chong Chinyong, executive vice president of Korea Post’s Postal Savings Bureau, says that KPS has underperformed major Korean pension funds, including the National Pension Service, primarily because of its asset-liability structure.

KPS is eager to narrow the investment gap with its counterparts by enhancing its returns.

“We aim to achieve a stable rate of return, for example, deposit interest rates plus 1%, through an asset-liability matching strategy,” Mr. Chong says in an interview with Asia Asset Management. Indeed, the target return can be beaten by one-percentage-point if the local deposit rate, currently at 1.25%, stays below 1.4% throughout 2017, he adds.

KPS posted an investment return of 3.23% in the first half of the year, mainly due to the strong performance of its domestic and overseas equities portfolio. That is higher than the 2.71% achieved in all of 2016.

Mr. Chong says KPS has been focusing more on alternative investment to boost profitability. It currently allocates about 5.6% of its total assets to alternative assets, compared to 4.6% at the end of 2016.

“KPS takes note of real assets such as real estate, which can generate cash flows from rental income, or infrastructures which can benefit from inflationary pressure in the future,” he says.

He adds that KPS prefers to look into global real estate and infrastructure investments rather than private equity (PE) and hedge funds.

“Global investors will inevitably reshuffle their portfolios towards alternative investments,” according to Mr. Chong.

“That said, the PE fund market is awash with liquidity following a series of transactions by the PE funds with significant amounts of dry powder. Given this, it’s more important to take a selective approach to these investment opportunities.”

Aside from alternative investment, KPS is seeking investment opportunities from “overseas asset products with medium-risk and medium-return profiles, focusing on emerging markets such as India, which currently constitute a very small share of the portfolio,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chong says “the ESG [environmental, social and governance] investment strategy is now being highlighted in Korea,” after the country’s new president, Moon Jae-in, urged local companies to put more emphasis on social responsibility. “As a public organisation, KPS is obligated to follow an ESG approach,” he adds.

KPS is investing about 150 billion won in ESG segments as part of its allocation to Korean equities. It’s only allowed to invest in ESG-related mandates within reasonable limits because of the need to protect customers’ deposits, Mr. Chong says.