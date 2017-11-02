Malaysia’s EPF ties up with Uber

02 November 2017

Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uber Malaysia to encourage the latter's driver-partners to save for their retirement through the 1Malaysia Retirement Savings Scheme (SP1M).

The SP1M is designed to allow individuals that are self-employed or without a fixed monthly income, such as taxi drivers, small traders, farmers, housewives and freelancers, to contribute to a retirement fund managed by the EPF. The scheme was introduced in 2010.

“We introduced the SP1M in response to the growing number of Malaysian informal sector workers who do not have enough savings or financial assets to provide for their retirement. We are pleased that Uber shares our concerns and has agreed to partner with us,” Shahril Ridza Ridzuan, chief executive officer of EPF, says in a statement on October 19, when the MoU was signed.

“In addition, Uber has agreed to other areas of collaboration, including facilitating a series of financial planning talks by EPF and allowing EPF to promote retirement planning to driver-partners.”

According to Warren Tseng, general manager of Uber Malaysia and Singapore, the company is “thrilled to partner with EPF”.

“While driver-partners have contributed greatly to improve urban mobility and connectivity, we now want to encourage them to take charge and be in the driver's seat of their own retirement,” he says.

Under the SP1M scheme, individuals can contribute a minimum 50 ringgit (US$11.80) to their accounts, up to a maximum of 60,000 ringgit a year, and they are entitled to earn dividends on their savings. Driver-partners who become members of SP1M will also enjoy the same benefits as current EPF members, such as a 2,500-ringgit death benefit.

Statistics from the Department of Statistics Malaysia show that 6.8 million out of the country’s 22 million working population are actively contributing to the EPF, and another 1.7 million are covered by public pension schemes. The remaining 13.7 million are not covered by any formal social protection programme.

“Overall, this is a good partnership. However, the challenge remains on getting these partner-drivers to contribute on a regular basis,” a Kuala Lumpur-based analyst tells Asia Asset Management, on condition of anonymity. “The SP1M has been in existence for the past seven years, and there's still a large number of individuals not covered by any formal social protection programme.”