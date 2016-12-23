PE Panorama: 2016 could finish as PE’s best fundraising year ever

14 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, USA By Paul Mackintosh

Whatever the chaos in public markets as elsewhere, many investors seem to be gearing up for more private equity (PE) commitments. According to Bloomberg, Australia’s second-biggest pension fund, MCL Ltd, with US$54 billion in assets under management (AUM), seeks to take on two external investment directors to oversee its PE allocations.

MCL CIO Jonathan Armitage reports high returns from the fund’s existing PE portfolio, though admittedly this is against a background of high equity valuations and flat or negative bond yields. And clearly MCL is not alone. Preqin data for the second quarter of 2016, as reported by Bloomberg, shows fundraising for PE at $101 billion for the quarter, one of only four such peaks since the immediate pre-GFC (global financial crisis) peak of the first quarter of 2008.



During the Carlyle Group’s third-quarter earnings call in late October this year, Co-Founder David Rubinstein declared that his firm planned to raise $100 billion over the next four years, rivalling its current AUM of $169 billion. That might seem an over-ambitious target in itself, but with backers like MCL coming into the frame, perhaps not so. Despite the recurrent complaints and caveats about PE’s practice and actual capability to deliver returns; as well as structural issues such as constrained leverage supply, institutions seem to be lining up to get behind the asset class.

Speaking in Forbes, Antoine Drean, founder of placement agent Triago and online PE fund marketplace Palico; claimed that 2016 could finish as PE’s best fundraising year ever, with over $690 billion accrued. The Preqin figures quoted already lean towards confirming that, as does Rubinstein’s assertion. Limited partners (LP) are apparently ready to overlook the caveats.

Perhaps there is reason for this. Speaking recently at the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute’s annual conference, Claudia Zeisberger, founder of INSEAD’s global PE initiative, not only demonstrated that PE is very much alive and kicking, but it was also able to deliver on value creation as well as returns. According to the data she quoted from a study by the Centre for Entrepreneurial and Financial Studies and Capital Dynamics, around 75% of unlevered returns from PE investments stems from operational value creation. Admittedly, many challenges lie ahead.

Ms. Zeisberger also quoted Coller Capital figures to the effect that 96% of its LP poll saw high asset prices as a key challenge for PE investors going forward. But the way things are going; Donald Trump should take care of that, at least in the public markets.