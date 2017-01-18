AAM announces 2016 Best of the Best Award winners

18 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam By Asia Asset Management

Asia Asset Management, which is now in its 22nd year of publication, is pleased to announce the winners of its 2016 Best of the Best Awards. A dinner and awards presentation ceremony will take place in Hong Kong’s Four Seasons Hotel on Thursday, March 30, 2017 and the winners will be selectively profiled in an AAM Best of the Best Awards Special Supplement. Highlights from the event will also be featured in the April 2016 pull-out Awards section of Asia Asset Management magazine.

Asia Asset Management’s annual Best of the Best Awards, which are divided into three categories – Performance, Country, Regional – have made their mark on the industry by recognising the most outstanding players in the pensions and fund management business in Asia over the last 14 years.

The winning entrants can now be viewed on our website – www.asiaasset.com – or by clicking HERE.

“All this year’s award winners, companies or individuals, have made an outstanding and innovative contribution to the pensions and fund management industry, whether in asset management, asset servicing or in support of those activities. Asia Asset Management has a strong commitment to upholding financial integrity and we are proud that our annual awards can help players within the asset management industry demonstrate this,” says Tan Lee Hock, Asia Asset Management’s publisher and founder.

He adds: “We would like to thank those who availed of the opportunity to promote their business by entering the awards and we would like to congratulate all the 2016 AAM Best of the Best Award winners for being at the top of their game.”

Asia Asset Management, which first rolled off the presses in 1995, was the first trade journal in the Asia-Pacific region to cater to the needs of asset managers, pension funds and institutional investors, and for the past 22 years has been dedicated to providing comprehensive news coverage and in-depth analysis of the Asian asset management industry.