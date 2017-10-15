AllianceBernstein HK poaches Gabriel Gondard from BlackRock

01 September 2017

Gabriel Gondard has joined AllianceBernstein (Hong Kong) Ltd (AB), as head of product strategy and development for Asia Pacific ex-Japan.

Gabriel Gondard

Based in Hong Kong, he joins the firm from BlackRock, where he was most recently head of the strategic product management team for Asia ex-Japan.

“AB is delighted to have Gabriel join us. His broad industry experience and knowledge of the region will help us build on, and diversify, our leading position in key Asia Pacific ex-Japan markets,” says Ajai Kaul, chief executive officer for AB in Asia Pacific ex-Japan in an August 31 company statement.

“AB has a range of exceptional products catering to a broad range of client needs. With Gabriel on board, we are confident we can further enhance our offerings for our clients.”

Silvio Cruz, AB's New York-based product development managing director, adds: “Having an expert based in Hong Kong as part of our global team enables us to efficiently provide more effective and innovative product solutions to meet the needs of different Asian markets.”

Mr. Gondard has over 17 years of financial services experience. Before his stint at BlackRock, he served as chief operating officer of Société Générale’s Asia Pacific cross-asset solutions platform in Hong Kong, and deputy chief investment officer of Fortune SGAM Fund Management, a Shanghai-based asset management venture between Société Générale and Baosteel.

He began his career at SG Asset Management in Paris, where he was a portfolio and fund manager for both institutional and private investors.

AB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of New York-based global investment firm AllianceBernstein Holding LP, which had US$526 billion in AUM as of July 31 this year.