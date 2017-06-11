AllianceBernstein management shake-up raises questions

10 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA By Asia Asset Management

A lack of clarity about the recent leadership shake-up at New York-based fund manager AllianceBernstein (AB) could make it difficult for investors to evaluate the impact on the company’s operations, according to analysts’ notes from fund consultant Morningstar.

On May 1, AB named former JP Morgan Chase & Co Managing Director Seth Bernstein as chief executive officer and former World Bank President Robert Zoellick as chairman, effective immediately. They replaced Peter Kraus, who held both titles previously.

AB also named three independent board members, all of whom are from AB’s controlling shareholder, AXA Financial. The company did not provide any further details about the abrupt shake-up.

AXA Financial declined to comment on the matter when approached by Asia Asset Management and AB could not be reached, so it is not yet known how the senior management shuffles will affect the firm’s Asian operations.

The changes have stirred market rumours that there were personality clashes between AXA Financial and AB, as well as conflicts over hefty pay packages at the fund manager and differences over its direction, according to Financial Times.

According to Morningstar, AB has provided little insight into the impetus for the sweeping leadership changes. “Mr. Kraus took the firm’s reins following the 2008 financial crisis and was credited with streamlining AB’s resources to better tap the firm’s broad capabilities. The results have been uneven, however, and it appears AXA Financial, which owns 63% of AB, lost patience,” the consultant says in its analysts’ notes.

Although AB indicated it would not deviate much from the path that Mr. Kraus had set the firm on, Morningstar argues that neither the company nor AXA Financial have sufficiently explained the rationale for the leadership changes, or any potential strategic changes that the new team expects to undertake.

Without further details, investors will have trouble evaluating the extent to which these changes could impact the way AB manages its funds and, in turn, what they are able to achieve as holders of the company’s funds, Morningstar points out.

According to AB’s financial report, the company’s total AUM grew to US$480 billion as of December 2016, from $474 billion at the end of 2014.

AB has diversified its institutional business into Asia. At the end of 2016, 39% of its assets awarded and pending funding were sourced from Asia, up from 22% a year earlier.