Asian Development Bank warns against trade protectionist measures

08 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has warned of the threat of rising protectionism, as foreign direct investment (FDI) is crucial in contributing to the region’s growth. Trade growth in Asia Pacific decelerated to 2.3% in 2015, below the benchmark 2.7% growth in global trade and the region’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 5.3%, the Manila-based bank says in its Asian Economic Integration Report 2016.



“Rising protectionism has become an increasing concern to international trade prospects,” the report says, stating the number of anti-dumping duty cases against the region’s exporters had increased from 181 in 2011 to 279 in 2015.



The bank warns of a more challenging trade environment due to recent pushbacks against globalisation and increasing political pressure against trade openness, which could potentially impede the progress of regional integration.



“Recent political events – such as the Brexit vote in June 2016 and Trump’s victory in the US election – suggest a rising tide of anti-globalisation and anti-establishment sentiment among parts of the electorate worldwide,” says the ADB report, adding these events could increase global uncertainty and erode confidence in global institutions.



“Despite an unfavourable external environment, developing Asia is expected to maintain 5.7% growth in 2016 and 2017, buoyed by resilience in the region’s largest economies – the People’s Republic of China and India,” says the report.



In dealing with the slow global growth, the ADB believes that greater trade openness and FDI can strengthen the region’s resilience, given that the region currently attracts almost a third of total global FDI.



According to the report, Asia remains the world’s top FDI destination, attracting US$527 billion in 2015, up 9% from 2014, while global FDI increased to a record $1.8 trillion in 2015, with nearly 30% going to the region.



FDI contributes to inclusive growth and development by facilitating trade along with technology and skill transfer. Greenfield investments in particular, are preferred to mergers and acquisitions as a mode of entry for FDIs in Asia Pacific, especially in the manufacturing sector.



However, the report adds, countries need to improve their institutional quality, business environment and policy effectiveness to encourage more foreign investments.