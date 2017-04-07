ADB says China needs to accelerate structural reforms to support growth

07 April 2017 Category: News, Asia, China By Natalie Leung

China needs to accelerate structural reforms to boost productivity and sustain growth as its economy is expected to grow at a slower pace in the next two years, the Manila-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) says in its latest annual report.

The ADB, in its Asian Development Outlook 2017, forecasts China’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 6.5% in 2017 and 6.2% in 2018, slowing from 6.7% in 2016.

This moderation in growth can be attributed to China’s transformation from an economy driven by external demand to a domestic consumption and services-driven economy, Yasuyuki Sawada, ADB’s chief economist, said at a press conference to release the report on Thursday (April 6).

“Chinese policymakers are prioritising stabilisation of financial sectors and (are) concerned more about the sustainability of fiscal balance,” he says. He adds that the policymakers have incorporated this into their planning and accepted moderate growth as the cost of their priorities.

Although China’s growth outlook is relatively slow compared with recent years, Mr. Sawada still considers the forecast to be promising, and sees domestic demand set to continue, backed by sustained wage growth and increased government spending on health, education, and pensions.

The report shows that China’s growth in 2016 was mainly driven by consumption demand and investment from both the public and private sectors.

International trade relations remains of concern for China’s economic outlook, with uncertain policy directions in advanced economies, particularly the US, posing some risks to the overall outlook in Asia Pacific, the report says.

Mr. Sawada says spill-over from any sharper-than-expected US monetary tightening will likely prompt Asian central banks to respond in order to avoid capital outflow, and would have an impact on highly indebted corporates and households.

Meanwhile, export growth in the region will be affected by shifts in industrialised countries’ trade and tax policies, he says. A weaker-than-expected oil price recovery will cause upside risks for oil importers and undermine the recovery of oil and gas exporters, he adds.

Yet, Mr. Sawada believes developing Asia can manage the short-term risks, and he does not foresee any policy change that would have a tangible impact on financial markets in the near future.

The report says that over 95% of the population in the Asia Pacific region were living in middle income economies by 2015, sharply up from just 10% in 1991. China, India, and Indonesia fuelled the growing middle class in the region.

To graduate to high-income status, Mr. Sawada says that developing countries in Asia Pacific need productivity-centred growth, which entails reforms in innovation, education, and infrastructure.

The report estimates that boosting spending on human capital by 20% per capita can increase labour productivity by up to 3.1%, while a one-time public investment in infrastructure equal to 1% of GDP can lift a country’s output by as much as 1.2% in seven years.

The ADB is a regional development bank comprising 67 member countries, 48 of which are from the Asia Pacific region.