AIIB approves first equity investment

20 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global By Asia Asset Management

The China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved its first equity investment, of US$150 million, for infrastructure projects in India.

The funds will go to the India Infrastructure Fund, which aims to invest in mid-cap infrastructure companies in the country, the Beijing-based multilateral development bank said in a statement on June 15.

“Approving our first equity investment is another milestone for the bank and will enhance our potential to source and fund high quality, private sector projects," D.J. Pandian, vice president and chief investment officer of AIIB, says in the statement.

The India Infrastructure Fund focusses on investments in sectors including energy and utilities, transportation and logistics and telecommunications, according to a summary on the AIIB's website.

The fund “will benefit local infrastructure development by enhancing private capital inflows from global long-term investors, such as public pension funds, endowments and insurance companies”, according to the AIIB.

Meanwhile, the AIIB has also approved a $114 million loan to Georgia for the Georgia Batumi Bypass Road Project, and a $60 million loan to Tajikistan for the first phase of Tajikistan Nurek Hydropower Rehabilitation Project.

“These three projects demonstrate a growing sophistication in our ability to support our member countries across different regions and sectors,” the Bank says.

The AIIB, which was formed in January 2016, aims to provide infrastructure financing in Asia Pacific to improve economic and social development in the region. It granted its first loan of $160 million to India last month for a power project.