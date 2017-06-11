AIIB grants first loan to India

08 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, India By Asia Asset Management

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a US$160 million loan for a power project in South India, its first financing for an Indian project.

The loan will be used to strengthen the power transmission and distribution system in India’s Andhra Pradesh state, the Beijing-based multilateral development bank said in a statement on May 3.

The project is part of an Indian government programme to provide efficient, reliable and affordable electricity supply to consumers in selected states within five years of implementation. Andhra Pradesh was one of the first states selected for the project, which the AIIB is co-financing with the World Bank.

“AIIB supports its members in their transition towards a low-carbon energy mix by promoting the improvement of energy efficiency, such as upgrading the existing transmission and distribution networks,” AIIB President Jin Liqun says in the statement. He adds that the lender expects this to be “the first of many projects AIIB invests in India.”

The project “will be the starting point for AIIB to extend its assistance to other countries in Asia” that undertake “energy for all” initiatives, D.J. Pandian, AIIB’s vice president and chief investment officer, says in the statement.

"This aligns well with AIIB’s mandate to promote economic development in Asia by helping build reliable and stable energy distribution systems," he adds.

The bank extended loans for projects in Bangladesh and Indonesia earlier this year.

The AIIB, which began operating in January 2016, was founded to bring countries together to address infrastructure needs across Asia. It aims to improve economic and social development in Asia by investing in high quality, financially viable and environmentally friendly infrastructure projects. China is the largest shareholder of the bank, followed by India. It currently has 70 regional and non-regional members.