Hedge fund success dependent on people, infrastructure and investor relationships

13 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global By Asia Asset Management

Investments in people, business infrastructure and investor relationships are crucial factors determining the success of a hedge fund, says a new survey from Ernst & Young (EY) and the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA). The survey, which interviewed 40 highly-experienced senior individuals at hedge fund management firms across the US, the UK and Asia Pacific, with a collective AUM of over US$100 billion, sought to identify the common characteristics of successful hedge fund managers over time.

The findings revealed an increased emphasis on talent retention within an organisation, which involves keeping the best performers to give continuity of service to clients, while maintaining a solid workforce of dedicated staff that have a vested interest in the success of their firms.

The survey further found that a hedge fund’s capability of attracting and retaining talent hinges on the stability and sustainability of the business. Thus, there is an onus within firms to provide a sound operational infrastructure in order to build a stable and sustainable business, highlighted the report.

Commenting on the industry, AIMA’s CEO Jack Inglis said that the hedge fund industry continues to evolve: “This in part reflects the maturity of individual firms, their desire for continuity and their need to retain investment capital, as well as being able to attract it. Further, it is a response to changing market conditions, such as low yields and the secular reduction in financial market liquidity.”

Customer relationship management is another growing concern among hedge fund firms. In addition to consistently strong performance, a better understanding of clients’ needs and aims is also essential for longer-term industry success.

“Pressure on returns alongside a shift to an institutional client base (with less focus on high-net-worth individuals) has necessitated a change in approach and attitude,” says Dan Thompson, partner in EY’s financial services practice. “The evolving demands of a sophisticated investor population is making it increasingly hard for good performance to hide any shortcomings in these other factors, in particular over the long-term.”

“It seems that for a hedge fund, as much as any other business, success is in large part driven by articulating a clear message in advance, delivering what you have promised and doing so reliably over time,” Mr. Thompson said, adding that this attitude also applies to relationships with both investors and staff, where alignment of interests, financial and philosophical, as well as culture is a critical factor.

According to research house Preqin, the hedge fund industry had AUM of $3.22 trillion as of November 2016, following $70 billion growth since December 2015.

The research findings also showed that 66% of investors believed their performance expectations were not met in 2016, as compared to 41% of fund managers who thought they did not meet their performance objectives.

The survey also found that performance and fees were among the leading issues for the hedge fund industry to address this year, as unanimously agreed upon by investors, fund managers and consultants alike.