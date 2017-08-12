AMAC critical of imbalance in China’s mutual fund industry

09 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Asia Asset Management

The Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) is calling on the Mainland mutual fund industry to be more engaged in long-term investment product strategies in order to mitigate the current imbalance in the market, which is dominated by money market funds (MMFs).

Established in 2012, AMAC is a self-regulatory organisation that represents the mutual fund industry in China.

In a speech at an event organised by Jian Finance, AMAC Chairman Hong Lei notes the dominance of MMFs in China’s mutual fund industry, even though total assets under management in the industry has more than doubled since 2012.

“MMFs have garnered considerable market share in recent years, while the share of other types of fund products, such as hybrid fund and equities funds, has dropped considerably,” Mr. Hong says in the text of the speech posted on AMAC’s website on August 7.

According to Mr. Hong, there were 123 Mainland mutual fund managers with total AUM of approximately 10.07 trillion RMB (US$ 1.5 trillion) as at June 30. That’s an increase of 59.7% from the 77 fund managers in 2012, with the AUM surging 252% over this period, he says.

He didn’t give a reason for the popularity of the MMF market. But according to a Beijing-based fund analyst who spoke to Asia Asset Management on condition of anonymity, it’s driven by the integration of Tianhong Asset Management’s MMF, Yu’e Bao, with the e-commerce platforms under Chinese financial conglomerate Alibaba. Tianhong Asset Management is controlled by Alibaba’s subsidiary, Ant Financial Services Group.

Mr. Hong says the change in market structure has sharply reduced A-share equities held by mutual funds from 7.92% of the A-share market’s total capitalisation in 2015—which was an all-time high--to 3.17% as at June 30.

He attributes the imbalanced product structure mainly to the myopic mindset of fund managers.

Many fund managers are only focusing on short-term performance, preferring to create ad hoc products to meet investors’ demand rather than consider mutual funds as a long-term asset allocation instrument, according to Mr. Hong.

To promote long-term investment responsibility, he suggests independent rating agencies and fund managers should work together to gauge the performance of mutual fund products for a longer period of time.

He also urges Chinese authorities to speed up tax reform and introduce measures such as tax deferral to entice fund managers to roll out long-term investment products.

In the long run, he says Beijing should speed up the liberalisation of the country’s third pension pillar– private pension and savings products–and encourage insurance companies and banks to optimise their asset allocations. According to Mr. Hong, this will help attract more institutional investors to mutual fund products.