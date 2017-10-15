AMAC cracks down on “missing” PE managers

30 August 2017

The Asset Management Association of China (AMAC), the group representing the fund industry in the Mainland, is warning ten domestic private equity (PE) fund managers that they risk being deregistered for failing to stay in contact with it.

Asset managers that are not members of AMAC are not allowed to raise funds in China.

In a statement posted on its website on August 28, AMAC named ten PE managers, including Beijing Ding Sheng Yi Asset Management (Ding Sheng Yi), who were “missing” or “out of contact” when it investigated complaints related to investments involving them.

AMAC says it could not reach Ding Sheng Yi through the firm’s registered contact information when it investigated an outsourced investment undertaken by the firm.

Two other firms similarly cited as examples do not have websites or official English names.

“The association requires the PE managers to submit a report to explain their operational status and risk exposure within five working days from the release of the statement. Otherwise, they will be categorised as “missing institutions”,” AMAC says in the statement.

It adds that “missing institutions” will be deregistered from AMAC if they fail to provide documents to verify their business status within three months.

AMAC did not respond to questions from Asia Asset Management on how many of the managers had responded to the warning.

AMAC launched an initiative to further regularise PE manager operations in February 2016 and, as at August 28, has put 174 financial entities on its list of “missing institutions” because of their inaccessibility.

The association has revoked the registered status of 71 of these managers, while another four withdrew voluntarily.

According to figures from AMAC, there were 20,110 registered PE managers in China as of July, with total AUM of 9.95 trillion RMB (US$1.51 trillion), up from 17,433 managers at the end of 2016.