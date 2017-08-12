AMP Capital bolsters infrastructure equity team Down Under

11 July 2017 By Asia Asset Management

Stasha Prnjatovic, formerly an official of the New South Wales Treasury (NSWT), is to join Australian specialist investment manager AMP Capital on July 17 in the newly-created role of investment director, energy, within its infrastructure equity team in Sydney.

Reporting to Michael Cummings, the firm’s head of Australia and New Zealand infrastructure equity funds, Ms. Prnjatovic will lead the sourcing, onboarding and asset management of Australian and New Zealand energy infrastructure assets on behalf of AMP Capital’s investors.

Commenting on the appointment, Boe Pahari, AMP Capital’s global head of infrastructure equity, says in a July 10 statement: “Stasha’s appointment follows the recent acquisition of a major stake in Endeavour Energy on behalf of long-term client REST [REST Industry Super, an Australian superannuation fund] as part of the Advance Energy consortium, and she will be invaluable when it comes to our existing energy investments such as Powerco NZ and Evergen.”

He continues: “Stasha’s extensive experience and in-depth understanding of the energy sector means she is well-credentialed to lead the management of AMP Capital’s energy assets for the benefit of our investors.”

Ms. Prnjatovic moves to AMP Capital from NSWT, where she was commercial director, successfully overseeing the A$34 billion (US$25.85 billion) privatisation of TransGrid, Ausgrid and Endeavour Energy. Before that, she was an investment manager at NSWT, responsible for monitoring, reporting and influencing the performance of the state’s A$38 billion electricity sector.

Mr. Pahari adds to his earlier comments on the senior addition to the firm’s infrastructure equity team by saying: “It reflects a business that is going from strength to strength after the successful US$2.4 billion close of our global infrastructure platform at the end of last year and our deepening infrastructure investment capabilities in the energy sector.”

AMP Capital had over A$165 billion in AUM as at December 31 last year.