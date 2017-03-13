AMP Capital secures a US$72.5 million mandate from CEFC

13 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global By Asia Asset Management

AMP Capital has won a bid for a mandate worth A$100 million (US$72.5 million) from the Australian Government Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), which will see the government bureau investing in its AMP Capital Wholesale Office Fund (AWOF).

AWOF is a US$4.7 billion fund with $4.1 billion in equity that is committed to improving the environmental credentials and the sustainability of the buildings it invests in.

Nick McGrath, AWOF fund manager at AMP Capital, tells Asia Asset Management that AMP Capital was selected for this mandate due to the quality and performance of the AWOF portfolio and AMP Capital’s broader commitment to achieve long-term sustainable outcomes, including becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

“CEFC was particularly interested in the Quay Quarter Sydney development, which is targeting a 6 Star Green Star and 5.5 Star NABERS (National Australian Built Environment Rating System) rating once completed. With a portfolio of 12 premium properties, AWOF is well-positioned to deliver sustainability outcomes for investors such as CEFC.”

“Investors are ultimately looking for excellent investment performance and the more sustainable and efficient our buildings are, the better the investment returns for our clients.”

Mr. McGrath adds that AWOF attracted more than $700 million last year from a mixture of domestic and international pension funds.

Established in 2012, CEFC is an Australian Government-owned Green Bank, which aims to facilitate financing into the clean energy sector.