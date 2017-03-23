AMP Capital’s Anthony Fasso to head back Down Under

Anthony Fasso, currently AMP Capital director, Asia, and global head of portfolio strategy based in Hong Kong, has expressed a desire to return home to Australia after 23 years in the region, including seven with AMP Capital. He will retain his portfolio strategy responsibilities and will remain on the AMP Capital leadership team, based in Melbourne. In this role, he will continue to focus on opportunities to accelerate AMP Capital’s growth through targeted mergers and acquisitions.

Anthony Fasso

The Aussie fund manager is in the process of evolving its global business model with a number of changes to its leadership team to better support clients and the firm’s future growth in key asset classes and regions.

As such, Craig Keary, currently AMP Capital director of Australia and New Zealand, will become AMP Capital director, Asia Pacific. He will retain responsibility for Australia and New Zealand and assume leadership of AMP Capital’s operations in Beijing, Hong Kong and Tokyo. Currently based in Sydney, Mr. Keary will relocate to Asia in the coming months.

Furthermore, Simon Warner, head of global fixed income in Sydney, and London-based David Allen, global head of equities, have been elevated to the role of global chief investment officer (CIO) for their respective asset classes and will sit on the AMP Capital leadership team, reporting to CEO Adam Tindall.

As a result, Mark Beardow, AMP Capital CIO of global equities and fixed income, will leave the business.

Mr. Tindall remarks: “Like any business, we need to continue to evolve our strategy to ensure we’re delivering for our clients. AMP Capital is at an exciting phase of its growth towards becoming a pre-eminent global fund manager and these changes will help us reach that goal.

“Asia is a critical market for AMP Capital. By creating an Asia Pacific region, we are better integrating our operations across Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan and Asia more broadly. I’m excited at the prospect of greater sharing of ideas and knowledge between the teams and clients will also benefit from these deeper links.

“I have committed to taking more direct responsibility for global equities and fixed income, both of which are very important to our business. This is why I have elevated David Allen to global CIO of Equities and Simon Warner to global CIO of fixed income, reporting directly to me. I am also pleased to have another member of the leadership team – David Allen – based in London.”

AMP Capital is a specialist investment manager with more than A$165 billion (US$126.22 billion) in AUM as of December 31 last year.