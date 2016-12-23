Eric Jing announced as new CEO at Jack Ma’s Ant Financial

13 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Online and mobile financial services firm Ant Financial Services Group (Ant Financial), a subsidiary of billionaire Jack Ma’s Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group (Alibaba), has appointed a new chief executive officer (CEO) ahead of an expected initial public offering (IPO) in 2017.

The firm has appointed Eric Jing to take over from incumbent CEO Lucy Peng, who will remain as executive chairperson. The changes will take effect on October 16 this year.

According to numerous reports, Ant Financial is planning a share float in Hong Kong next year, which, if it takes place, will be one of the largest IPOs of its kind in almost five years. As CEO, Mr. Jing will be charged with leading the company through its next phase of its growth. “It’s an honour to be appointed CEO at such pivotal time in the company’s development, and I’m excited and motivated by what we can achieve in the coming years,” he remarks.

Mr. Jing joined Alibaba in 2007 as vice president of its corporate finance division. He moved to Alipay (which became Ant Financial in October 2014) as chief financial officer in 2009. After the company was renamed Ant Financial, he became chief operating officer, before being promoted to president in 2015. Prior to that, he held senior positions at companies including Guangzhou Pepsi Beverages and Swire Beverages.

Ant Financial provides payment services for e-commerce marketplaces, and has become a comprehensive and open ecosystem providing financial services ranging from payments, wealth management and insurance to micro loans for small and micro enterprises and individual consumers. The company has a presence in 70 countries and regions and over 450 million annual active users, including 140 million users in rural China. Businesses operated by Ant Financial include Alipay, Ant Fortune, Zhima Credit, MYbank and Ant Financial Cloud.