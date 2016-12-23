Singapore’s DBS snaps up ANZ’s Asian retail and wealth businesses

01 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Australia, China, Global, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, New Zealand By Asia Asset Management

Singapore’s DBS Bank Ltd (DBS) has agreed to acquire the wealth management and retail banking businesses of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) in five markets across Asia for approximately S$110 million (US$79.01 million) above book value.

“Over the years, DBS has made significant strides in the wealth business, and recently became the first Singapore and Asian bank to break into the list of top five private banks in Asia Pacific. This acquisition will further cement our leadership position. It also gives ANZ’s wealth customers access to more tailored solutions and a full suite of universal banking products supported by Asian insights, research and investment advice. At the same time, the transaction provides us with a significant consumer platform in Indonesia and Taiwan that will enable us to more quickly build out our digital agenda,” says Tan Su Shan, group head of consumer banking & wealth management of DBS.

ANZ is selling off its portfolio of businesses in Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan and Indonesia, representing total deposits of S$17 billion, loans of S$11 billion, investment AUM of S$6.5 billion and total revenue of S$825 million for FY2016. Altogether, the businesses serve approximately 1.3 million customers, of which over 100,000 are affluent and private wealth customers and 1.2 million retail customers.

David Hisco, group executive for ANZ’s Asia retail and wealth business remarks: “Having built up a strong retail banking and wealth management franchise in Asia over the years, it was important for us to find a buyer that could take the business to the next level for customers. DBS is the best choice – its Singapore pedigree, strong Asian footprint, commitment to Asia and financial strength were key for us. This transaction represents a great opportunity for our customers and the majority of our staff in the region to fully benefit from a progressive and dynamic bank.”

DBS has consistently grown its wealth management business over the last five years and is now among the top five private banks in Asia. With the acquisition, DBS will add S$23 billion in wealth AUM to its books, with high-net-worth (HNW) clients accounting for S$6 billion. The acquisition will take DBS’ HNW AUM and total wealth AUM to S$115 billion and S$182 billion respectively.

The purchase will also add a large customer franchise to DBS in Indonesia and Taiwan, which are key markets for the bank. In Indonesia, the bank will gain about 410,000 customers, effectively increasing its base by six times. In Taiwan, it will add around 530,000 customers, expanding its base by 2.5 times.

DBS believes the transaction will add significant value to its current offering, due its increased scale in the five markets, and the fact that it will be able to tether the ANZ business to its existing platform, as well as benefit from efficiencies especially in technology and branch distribution. The transaction is expected to be return on equity and earnings accretive one year after completion.

The acquisition of the businesses in each jurisdiction is independent of each other. Subject to obtaining regulatory approvals, the transaction is anticipated to be completed progressively from the second-quarter of 2017 onwards, and the target is for full completion in all markets by early 2018.