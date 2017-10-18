ANZ to sell pension business to IOOF

18 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, New Zealand By Asia Asset Management

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) is selling its OnePath pensions and investments and aligned dealer groups business to Melbourne-based IOOF Holdings Limited (IOOF) for A$975 million (US$764.49 million), as it looks to focus on its core banking business.

ANZ joins an increasing number of Australian banking groups that are divesting their non-banking businesses due to growing market competition.

Last month, Commonwealth Bank of Australia agreed to sell its insurance unit to AIA Group for A$3.8 billion.

In a statement on October 17, ANZ says the sale of its pension businesses “is consistent with ANZ’s strategy to create a simpler, better-balanced bank focused on retail and business banking in Australia and New Zealand, and institutional banking supporting client trade and capital flows across the region.”

IOOF is one of the largest pension managers in Australia, with A$147.2 billion in funds under management, administration, advice and supervision as of June 2017.

Under the agreement, ANZ will form a 20-year strategic alliance with IOOF to make the latter’s superannuation and investment products available to ANZ customers.

ANZ Wealth Group Executive Alexis George notes that “financial services such as superannuation, investments and advice are a core part of the support” which the company provides its customers.

“By partnering with IOOF, we are able to create greater value for our shareholders while also providing our customers with access to quality wealth products from a specialist provider with the right cultural fit, and financial strength and digital capability,” she says in the statement.

ANZ had originally planned to seek a single buyer for its entire wealth business, which includes its pension and insurance divisions, Ms. George tells bluenotes, the company’s digital publication.

“I think as we’ve gone through this process it's become clear that it’s actually better for the customers and for the shareholder that we can separate the superannuation and insurance business and look for alternative outcome for both of those,” she says.

According to Ms. George, “it may take some time” for the company to exit its insurance business.

The sale of the pension business to IOOF is expected to reach a conclusion within the next 12 months, subject to regulatory approvals.