APG and E Fund launch first China-focused sustainable investing strategy

20 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Europe, Netherlands By Hui Ching-hoo

APG Asset Management (APG), Europe’s largest pension asset manager and administrator, has joined hands with China’s E Fund Management (E Fund) to launch the first China-focused sustainable and responsible investing (RI) strategy.

It’s the first concentrated equities strategy that will invest in China A-shares and adhere to sustainable and RI frameworks and criteria, E Fund says in a statement on September 18.

The move comes 15 months after APG and E Fund formed a strategic alliance in June 2016.

As a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment, E Fund “has equipped itself for environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments” and “will translate its efforts into a tangible investment strategy to produce positive investment returns”, the company’s president, Sau Kwan, says in a brief interview with Asia Asset Management (AAM).

Ms. Kwan declined to provide any details about fundraising for the strategy, or when the investments would begin.

APG’s RI approach coupled with local intelligence “will create unique investment opportunities for the company in China,” according to Ronald Wuijster, the company’s acting chief executive officer.

“We are hoping to set a trend and share our knowledge and experience with other institutional investors,” Mr. Wuijster says in the statement.

RI typically refers to the inclusion of ESG criteria in investment decisions.

APG is one of a few pension funds globally that applies RI policies to all asset classes.

Sustainability-themed investments have gained traction in China, with the market growing to US$2.9 billion in 2016 from $450 million in 2014, according to a report from the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance.

Janet Li, director, investments, Greater China at research firm Willis Towers Watson, says ESG related investments are still relatively new in China.

“In contrast, for Europe, RI- and ESG-related investments are already very common, especially for high governance clients. Therefore, there might be a good investment case for first mover [advantage in China],” Ms. Li tells AAM.

Netherlands-based APG had 443 billion euros (US$530.7 billion) of AUM as at December 2016.

E Fund is the third largest asset manager in China by assets, with about 1.1 trillion RMB ($166.8 billion) in total AUM currently.