Asian equities to advance in 2017

10 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, USA By Natalie Leung

Despite incoming president Donald Trump’s dubious stance on trade, an improving US economy and attractive valuations underscore an optimistic outlook for Asian equities in 2017. However, the disparity in market valuation remains wide across the region, with the cost of equities in Indonesia and India expected to be higher due to greater expectations of growth and returns and South Korean and Taiwanese equities anticipated to remain cheap.

Matthew Vaight, a portfolio manager for global emerging markets at M&G Investments, says the firm continues to favour cheaper cyclical stocks in sectors such as finance and information technology, despite a general move away from these “riskier” stocks in the market. “Financials have been hurt by worries about low interest rates in developed markets but in many cases they remain profitable,” he says, adding that an improving macroeconomic environment under Mr. Trump’s [impending] new policies is another factor favouring these cyclical stocks.

“If the proposed fiscal stimulus and tax changes provide the US economy with a boost that results in higher growth and interest rates, we believe cyclical stocks should do well,” notes Mr. Vaight. “However, there remains a question about the effect of the new president's trade policies, which could be detrimental to the region's exporters.”

Over the long-term, the company believes that fundamentals will continue to drive markets. “With better capital discipline and a greater focus on the bottom line, cashflows should increase; thus raising the potential for greater returns to shareholders,” adds Mr. Vaight. “The combination of cheap valuations and improving fundamentals should help Asian equities advance in 2017.”

However, higher US interest rates and tariffs on some exports could present a major threat to the rebound of the emerging economies, says Richard Jerram, chief economist at Bank of Singapore, who forecasts emerging markets to grow at 4.4% in 2017, up from 4.1% in 2016.

Mr. Jerram claims the risk of recession has become realistic under Mr. Trump’s [anticipated] boom and bust policy mix, saying: “While the higher tariffs could damage global trade, the fiscal stimulus could add inflation to the US economy as it is already close to full capacity.”

Inflation is already prevalent in consumer prices and wages, and Mr. Jerram believes that Mr. Trump’s planned fiscal stimuli and more restrictive approach to immigration will heighten inflationary pressures. However, US GDP is expected to grow under Mr. Trump’s presidency, from 1.6% in 2016 to 2.3% in 2017.

As for the eurozone – it is at risk of undergoing further disruption, with several influential political events set to take place in 2017, points out Dr. John Greenwood, chief economist at Invesco. According to him, among the many challenges that lie ahead for the continent, which could hold back economic recovery are: “The slow progress of bank balance sheet resolution, the weakness of the ECB’s (European Central Bank) QE (quantitative easing) programme and the consequent descent into negative interest rates.” He also predicts real GDP growth of 1.2% in the eurozone for this year, as opposed to the UK, which he claims will experience slightly higher growth of 1.5%.

“Compared with the eurozone, the British economy has been doing relatively well, thanks to the gradual balance sheet repair in the household and banking sectors – assisted by two series of monetary injections by the Bank of England in 2009 and 2011,” Dr. Greenwood adds. However, he warns that the continued fallout from Brexit, which will possibly affect foreign direct investments into the UK, could slow the UK’s real GDP growth down.