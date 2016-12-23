Value Partners appoints King Lun Au as new CEO

13 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong By Hui Ching-hoo

Hong Kong-listed fund manager Value Partners Group (Value Partners) has appointed former chief executive officer (CEO) of Eastspring Investments in Hong Kong, Dr. King Lun Au, as its new CEO, effective December 12.

The announcement comes a week after Asia Asset Management (AAM) confirmed that Dr. Au would be leaving Eastspring Investments on December 9.

Dr. Au told Asia Asset Management he was honoured to have been appointed as CEO at Value Partners and hopes to help the firm grow its China businesses through utilising his considerable experience in product development and global distribution. The company is looking to capitalise on the ongoing trend for outbound investment and wealth management in China.

“The company is gearing up to compete with international and Mainland fund houses, especially for business related to Mainland overseas investments. China has become increasingly important for overseas institutional investors’ asset allocation, and they will continue to seek investment opportunities in China, as the market remains undervalued. Looking forward, we believe China will be viewed as a standalone strategy by foreign investors,” adds Dr. Au.

Commenting on the appointment, Cheah Cheng Hye, chairman and co-chief investment officer at Value Partners, says: “We’ve seen China turn into a major exporter of capital in the world, from [previously having been] an importer, and this presents a historical opportunity for Value Partners. Dr. Au brings with him almost 30 years’ of industry experience and networking in the Asian asset management industry. Our vision is to become a world-class asset management group, and Dr. Au together with our other very-capable managers we already have in our team can help us achieve our vision.”

As CEO, Dr. Au will take charge of the Value Partners’ business and corporate affairs, and will report directly to the chairman. Prior to joining Eastspring Investments as Hong Kong CEO, he was CEO at BOCHK Asset Management.

Value Partners’ total AUM was around US$13.8 billion as of October 31 this year.