Etienne Bouas-Laurent to succeed Stuart Harrison as AXA Hong Kong CEO

27 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Stuart Harrison is to retire from his position as chief executive officer (CEO) of AXA Hong Kong on August 31. Etienne Bouas-Laurent, currently AXA Asia Life (AXA Asia) CEO, will succeed him as of September 1.

Etienne Bouas-Laurent

Mr. Bouas-Laurent is currently focussed on expanding AXA Asia’s life and health business in the region. Prior to joining AXA Asia in 2016, he was chief financial officer of AXA Germany, and has also led the company’s wealth management business in France.

The move is subject to regulatory approvals, and Mr. Bouas-Laurent will continue to report to Jean-Louis Laurent Josi, regional CEO of AXA Asia. Mr. Harrison will become a director and senior adviser at AXA Hong Kong and will continue to lend his experience and expertise to the firm.

In a statement from AXA Asia, Mr. Laurent Josi remarks: “I am delighted to have [Etienne] Bouas-Laurent take over the AXA Hong Kong CEO position. Bouas-Laurent has had a long and successful career with AXA since 1997. With his passion, energy, and vision, Bouas-Laurent will clearly continue to drive our business to flourish in Hong Kong while transforming it to make it even more digital ready, efficient and customer-centric.”

Commenting on Mr. Harrison’s decision to step down from the CEO position at AXA Hong Kong, Mr. Laurent Josi says: “Harrison has been an inspirational leader for our Hong Kong business. He has led AXA Hong Kong to become a leader in life, P&C [property and casualty] and health insurance, and has been on numerous occasions recognised with many industry awards. I would like to warmly thank him for his great contributions over the past eight years.”

Paris-headquartered insurance and asset management giant AXA Group had 1.43 trillion euros (US$1.60 trillion) in AUM as of December 31, 2016.