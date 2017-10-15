Aberdeen Standard Investments names new China head

23 August 2017

Aberdeen Standard Investments, the combined asset manager formed from the recent merger between Aberdeen Asset Management (Aberdeen) and Standard Life Investments (Standard Life), has appointed a new China head as part of plans to unite the Mainland businesses of the two Scottish companies.

Aberdeen Standard Investments has hired Amy Wang as general manager of its wholly foreign owned enterprise (WFOE), Aberdeen Asset Management (Shanghai) Co, and its senior representative in China. The appointment is effective September 1.

Prior to her move, Ms. Wang had been head of Greater China – institutional, at Pioneers Investments since 2015, and before that, she was chief representative in Beijing for Templeton International Inc for 12 years.

Ms. Wang is based in Shanghai and will report to Ian Macdonald, Aberdeen Standard Investments’ deputy head of Asia Pacific, and Alexis Ng, head of distribution, Asia Pacific, the company says in a statement on August 21.

It says Ms. Wang’s “immediate priority” is “to help bring together the two China teams” following the official merger of Aberdeen and Standard Life on August 14.

“We’re delighted that Amy has decided to join us at this exciting time. Aberdeen was the first foreign firm to establish a WFOE with the ability to undertake onshore investment management,” Mr. Macdonald says in the statement. “We’re keen to gain the necessary regulatory approvals which will help us to develop Aberdeen Standard Investments’ onshore business over the next ten-20 years.”

Standard Life and Aberdeen have had a foothold in China for many years. Standard Life has had a representative office in Beijing since 2002, while Aberdeen established a representative office in Shanghai in 2008 and received the WFOE licence in 2015.

Aberdeen had intended to apply for the Qualified Domestic Limited Partnership (QDLP) programme, which allows foreign fund managers to raise money from high net worth Chinese individuals and invest the cash overseas, and to seek Private Securities Fund Management (PSFM) registration.

The PSFM allows foreign asset managers to engage in private securities fund management business in China.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Standard Investments tells Asia Asset Management that the merger will enable the company to press ahead with the QDLP and PSFM applications.

Aberdeen Standard Investments currently has about US$758 billion in total AUM globally.