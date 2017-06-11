Aberdeen unsure about Asia job cuts on merger with Standard Life

12 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Europe By Asia Asset Management

Scottish asset manager Aberdeen Asset Management Plc (Aberdeen) says it’s too early to say how many jobs will be lost in Asia following its impending merger with Standard Life Plc.

Aberdeen and Edinburgh-based Standard Life agreed in March to an £11 billion (US$14.23 billion) all-share deal to form a new combined group – Standard Life Aberdeen – with aggregate AUM of about £670 billion.

According to a merger prospectus released by Standard Life on May 9, the two companies expect to cut 800 jobs worldwide, or nearly 10% of their combined global workforce of 9,000, as part of the deal. The job cuts will be implemented within three years after the merger.

A Hong Kong-based spokesperson from Aberdeen tells Asia Asset Management (AAM) that “the 800 figure is a global one and it is far too early to comment on specific regions. Headcount reduction will come in part from employee departures arising from natural turnover during the three year integration period.”

According to the AAM Fund Manager Survey 2016, Aberdeen had 404 employees in Asia as of June 2016. The company currently has over 2,700 staff globally.

A spokeswoman for Standard Life Investments, an asset management subsidiary of Standard Life, tells AAM that she does not have further details at the moment regarding the geographical breakdown of the job cuts.

The merger aims to save £200 million in annual costs. Standard Life expects the merged company to achieve 75% of the annual cost savings by the end of its second year.

The deal is expected to be completed by mid-August after shareholders of both companies vote on it next month.

Leena Dagade, associate director of fund consultancy Cerulli Associates, tells AAM that the combined entity is likely to leverage on Aberdeen’s emerging market expertise and Standard Life’s multi-asset platform.

“Since, the specifics of the job restructuring for Asia is not clear, we can only add that there might be some impact on cost savings, but whether it will boost the company’s business in Asia from the revenue standpoint will depend on the company’s ability to retain key fund managers, investor confidence, and the company’s plans and strategy for the region,” Ms. Dagade says.

Separately, Standard Life published a trading update that says the company had new inflows of £3.1 billion across its products in the first quarter, up from £1.4 billion in the same period of 2016.