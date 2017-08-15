Aberdeen, Standard Life merger finally completed

15 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, USA, Europe, United Kingdom, Scotland By Asia Asset Management

Scotland’s Aberdeen Asset Management (Aberdeen) and Standard Life announced the completion of their merger on Monday, August 14, resulting in a new entity named Standard Life Aberdeen.

The deal between the two Scottish companies was first announced on March 6 this year, and the merged entity is now one of the world’s largest investment companies with assets under administration of US$871 billion as at June 30 this year, according to a press release from the new firm.

Keith Skeoch, chief executive of Standard Life Aberdeen, remarks: “Today marks the culmination of many months of hard work and preparation by our business, and the beginning of a new chapter in our history as Standard Life Aberdeen plc. Our leadership team is in place and we have full business readiness from day one. Our people have worked exceptionally well together to complete the merger on schedule and we would like to thank them for this. The co-operation and collaboration we have witnessed bodes well for the on-going integration of the business, and in helping us create a world-class investment company for our clients, shareholders and our people.”

Martin Gilbert, chief executive of Standard Life Aberdeen, adds: “As ever our priority remains the delivery of strong investment performance and the highest level of client service. The merger deepens and broadens our investment capabilities, and gives us a stronger and more diverse range of investment management skills as well as significant scale across asset classes and geographies. We believe this will enable us to deliver an even better proposition and service to our enlarged client base.”

According to the August 14 dated press release, the merger harnesses Standard Life’s and Aberdeen’s complementary, market leading investment and savings capabilities. It will also create an investment group with strong brands, leading institutional and wholesale distribution franchises, market leading platforms and access to long-standing, strategic partnerships globally. By combining the two companies’ strong balance sheets, the combined group will have greater ability to invest for growth and innovate, the new entity states in the release.

The group’s investment business, Aberdeen Standard Investments, it adds, manages US$758 billion of assets. It also says that the newly combined business will retain a long-standing commitment to active investment management with a similar investment culture and approach, underpinned by fundamental research. It immediately becomes one of the largest active managers in Europe, offering clients access to a comprehensive range of developed and emerging market equities and fixed income, multi-asset, real estate and alternatives solutions. As a combined business it will have over 1,000 investment professionals based around the world.

Its pensions and savings business, Standard Life, has around 4.5 million customers and is based primarily in the UK, with operations in Ireland and Germany.

Overall, Standard Life Aberdeen will have offices in 50 cities around the world, servicing clients in 80 countries. It had a market cap of over $14.3 billion as of June 30.