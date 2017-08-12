Standard Life and Aberdeen set up panel to oversee merged business

23 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Scotland By Asia Asset Management

Standard Life plc (Standard Life) and Aberdeen Asset Management plc (Aberdeen), which are in the process of merging, are setting up an investment management committee to oversee the combined business.

The committee aims to provide a unified approach to investment management activities, and define and set the investment culture, governance and risk framework, Standard Life and Aberdeen said in a statement on June 21, two days after shareholders approved the planned merger.

The companies have appointed 12 executives to the committee. It will be chaired by Rod Paris, chief investment officer of the merged company, which will be known as Standard Life Aberdeen.

“To create a world-class investment company, the investment team must be at the heart of our business. The combined investment management committee will play a vital role in achieving this,” Mr. Paris says in the statement.

“The combined businesses have strong, complementary investment capabilities which will deliver greater investment insight and more choice for clients and customers,” he adds.

More than 98% of Standard Life shareholders and 95% of Aberdeen’s voted in favour of the deal on June 19. Standard Life and Aberdeen will own 66.7% and 33.3%, respectively, of the merged company.

Aberdeen Chairman Simon Troughton says the "overwhelming support" reflects recognition of the “strategic and financial rationale of the transaction”.

“The two businesses' investment capabilities and distribution channels are highly complementary and by combining them we are well positioned to compete in an evolving global market environment,” Mr. Troughton, who will be deputy chairman of the merged company, says in a June 19 statement.

The tie-up, which was agreed in March, will create Britain’s biggest asset manager and Europe’s second biggest, with £660 billion (US$836 billion) in assets.

The £11 billion merger is expected to be completed on August 14, subject to regulatory approvals.

The companies expect to cut 800 jobs worldwide, or nearly 10% of their combined global workforce of 9,000, to save £200 million in annual costs.

The merged company will be led by an equal number of directors from Standard Life and Aberdeen. It will be chaired by Standard Life Chairman Gerry Grimstone.

Keith Skeoch, chief executive officer (CEO) of Standard Life and Martin Gilbert, CEO of Aberdeen, will become joint CEOs of the merged company.